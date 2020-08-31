Cascade Falls Dr., 9222-Nathaniel M. and Angela Leazer to Gregory and Rachael Dailey, $420,000.

Flynn Ct., 13151-Gerald M. and Ioanna C. Konieczki to Kenneth Andrew and Kelly Anne May, $550,000.

Golden Aster Ct., 10412-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Daniel and Courtney Elliott, $579,990.

Island Fog Ct., 10032-Jeffrey R. and Susan W. Kennedy to Trenton Aston and Megan Kelsey Gordon, $572,000.

AD

Mayapple Ct., 10254-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Jamie Janine Hanna and Natasha Noel Moore, $573,942.

AD

Moonen Bay Lane, 9518-Presley E. and Judith Ann Edge to Anne Powers, $355,000.

Ormond Dr., 13183-Barbara E. Albers to Mark E. and Lois E. Tinsman, $395,000.

Sedge St., 12219-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to William and Michelle Lynette Meeks, $694,286.

Solitary Pl., 9904-Michael and Heather Poeschl to Christopher M.R. Hedgman, $530,000.

Vixen Ct., 12933-Kenneth E. and Ann M. Gwynn to Julie Baumgart, $545,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Adams St., 3104-Barg Inc. to Maria K. and Levi Abraham Mena, $381,000.

Aerial View Rd., 15879-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. and K. Hovnanian Virginia Old GC Inc. to Matiullah and Najia Kabir, $545,217.

AD

Beaumont Rd., 3303-Chavin Investments Corp. to Rene Florentino Amaya Gavidia, $295,000.

Bremerton Dr., 14215-Anthony L. Ross to Elmer W. Ortega, $310,500.

Chandon Cross Rd., 12830-Sarabjeet Singh and Harjit Gill to Sami Kakar and Aliya Naseer, $638,000.

AD

Cordell Ave., 14920-Lori R. Weis to Elvis Alfaro and Maritza Portillo, $295,000.

Daley Lane, 14808-Centennial CT Corp. to Guy D. Trevene, $365,000.

Earlham Ct., 14640-Lien Ai Ly and Austin Bui to Devon R. Reynolds, $295,000.

Fledgling Cir., 3207-Charles E. and Christiane Mayfield to Jake and Irian Gisela Johnson, $686,000.

Forestdale Ave., 3723-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF11 Master Participation Trust to Jose Angel Interiano Villatoro and Kathleen Lopez, $409,900.

AD

Hoffman Dr., 4206-Jason Cole to Yenifer Lopez and Froilan De Jesus Lopez Cardona, $335,000.

Kerr Ct., 13438-Rabia Hashemi to Abdul Bashir Ghani, $311,000.

Lestric Lane, 14047-Ellen M. Sizemore to Mary T. Williams, $285,000.

Pocono Ct., 13353-Russell L. Dillard to Kaitlin M. Wilson, $373,000.

Quell Ct., 5014-John F. and Fabienne C.R. Corcoran to Kristopher Neil and Emilia A. Pierce, $620,000.

AD

Rockinghorse Dr., 14195-William and Amy M. Pfunk to Juam Miguel Ramos Orellana and Geissell Yosselin Velasquez Vargas, $418,000.

Silverdale Dr., 14515-Richard A. Zborofsky to Justin M. Cowdin, $360,000.

Tortoise Pl., 5353-Beverly W. Hess to Serena Alleyne, $338,000.

AD

DUMFRIES AREA

Branched Oak Rd., 17107-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Patrice G. Martinez, $580,108.

Chesapeake Dr., 3005-Cynthia Ann Lee to Byron Gabriel Godfrey, $292,000.

Fort Pulaski Ct., 1856-Paramount Investments Corp. to Brian Trung Tien Le, $231,900.

Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1906-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Jennifer Mauwa and Francis Louis Mercer, $519,838.

Hemlock Bay Rd., 2170-NVR Inc. to Jesse R. and Maria D. Moor, $437,920.

Kilpatrick Pl., 2444-Steve Mayers to Jarrod Scott Jenkins, $215,000.

Myrtlewood Dr., 2829-Sean M. and Cheryl Squire Sporleder to George M. Hall II, $465,000.

AD

Silver Arrow Dr., 17072-Jennifer L. and Howard A. Brande to Juan L. and Kellie J. Millan, $650,000.

AD

Woods View Dr., 17985-Carolyn Alchowiak to Corey J. Brown, $610,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Bearhurst Dr., 8456-Anthony Dennis and Jerri Christina Currier to Shaun E. and Monica Mathewson, $910,000.

Cannondale Way, 14042-Brent D. Nystrom to Christopher John Dannenfelser and Idis Rivera, $318,000.

Chancellorsville Dr., 6237-Toll VA VIII LP to Michael A. and Lisa S. Dyer, $619,970.

Crimson Leaf Ct., 8057-Ralph Joseph and Mary Andrews Damone to Steven Michael Thrash, $475,000.

Eldermill Lane, 6704-Jing Liu and Huei Cheng James Liu to James R. and Jamie Grandizio Curry, $475,000.

Ferrier Ct., 6136-Gretchen G. Annese and estate of Kevin N. George to Joseph Allen and Patricia Pappano Kerns, $490,000.

AD

Haro Trail, 14206-Nathan R. and Madeleine McDonald to Cameron Hurd, $380,000.

AD

Paper Birch Lane, 12068-Caleb J. and Jamie E. Kim to Jared and Cassidy Smith, $575,000.

Ryton Ridge Lane, 13533-Catherine A. Yezzi and Michael E. McHale to Richard P. and Kathleen M. Tricarico, $500,000.

Sharpshinned Dr., 14452-Elizabeth N. and Conor J. Tracy to Kenneth Campbell, $425,000.

Sudley Rd., 4216-Amir Bamdad to James Allen Wright Jr. and Rachel Riguel Wilson, $300,000.

Trotters Point Lane, 5905-Toll VA VIII LP to Karen Ann Bachmann, $762,817.

HAYMARKET AREA

Allens Mill Blvd., 4636-James D. and Jennifer L. Stume to Travis P. and Lori L. Brewington, $590,000.

Cove Mountain Ct., 14501-Barry F. Behan to Matthew and Brittany Johnson, $889,900.

AD

Fog Mountain Cir., 15133-Ronald Joseph Rohmiller to Matthew F. and Margaret H. Harvey, $1.2 million.

Green Bay St., 16140-George W. and Antoinette F. Buchanan to Benjamin and Renee Strom Pearson, $687,000.

AD

Hunting Path Rd., 6642-Mahbubul Hag to Jessica A. Pavay, $316,900.

Leopolds Trail, 6721-Roberta L. and William P. Herzberg to Charles A. and Nancy Nucciarone, $700,000.

Noyes Ave., 6835-Patricia A. Rodriguez Autore and John D. Autore to Rigoberto and Natalie A. Nunez, $560,000.

Royal Crest Dr., 15201, No. 101-Raymond P. Fitzgerald to David Morris Plummer, $369,900.

Spring Lake Dr., 1404-Ken Robert and Kendall Shipp to Charles and Laura Ware, $476,000.

AD

Yorktown Run Ct., 5371-David P. and Kimberly D. Ramos to Mohammad Mayan, $705,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Barbados Lane, 7414-Christian O. Hassel and Sherry L. Phillips to Evelyn A. Duncan, $340,000.

Brandon Way, 10117-Harold W. Crone to Alex and Qing Hu, $320,000.

Classic Springs Dr., 12835-Kerry M. and Brenda K. Kopitzke to Carl and Karen Lynn Lepard, $651,000.

AD

Copperfield Way, 8005-Jee Hong Kang to Joseph Eaton, $255,000.

Ember Ct., 6350-Daniel Ralph and Sandra Castillo Coil to Matthew and Kelly Deering, $530,000.

Fern Oak Ct., 7795-Dominique Marsalek and Joseph Montano to Christopher T. Bell, $500,000.

Graves Lane, 9110-Miller and Smith at Richmond Station Corp. to Mahmoud Naemi and Nasrin Kamandi, $452,230.

Lacy Dr., 8099, No. 107-Sidney Ellen Boone to Ashleigh M. Powell, $237,000.

Lucasville Rd., 12220-Vernon and Connie N. Eubanks to Jeremy Daniel Maestri and Vicki Shoemaker Cloud, $310,000.

Passage Creek Lane, 6550-William C. and Calinda V. Hawkins to Hachem M. and Khadija Abdellaoui, $625,000.

Stagestone Way, 11221-Melba Mae Abrams and estate of Cynthia J. Abrams to Angelique Ali, $261,500.

Webster Tavern Way, 8645-Daniel W. and Danielle M. Loy to Thomas A. and Arianne P. Mann, $475,000.

AD

Whitting Dr., 8006-David and Patrice McCarthy to Andrew and Laura A. Mauney, $470,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Aubrey Dr., 8434-Robert Earle Mills Jr. and estate of Ann D. Mills to Melquin R. Medrano Cabrera and Merida A. Medrano Cabrera, $366,000.

Cello Way, 8130-Tizita A. Adugna and Ashebir Negash to Gregory J. Gresham, $380,000.

Handsome Joe Lane, 8201-Ruth Elizabeth Hicks and James Demond Oglesby to Dmitriy and Kavita Bonadarenko, $430,000.

Oak St., 8110-Guadencio Fernandez to Daniel Fernandez, Guadalupe Fernandez, Manuel Henderson and Melissa Henderson, $447,850.

Signal Station Dr., 9400-W. Franklin Pugh and estate of Nancy Brown Hall to Jose A. Tovar Juarez, $511,000.

Spring Hill Farm Way, 9505-Isaac Akintoye and Clara Sohae Fawehinmi to Mohamad M. Hamad and Masuda Nawabe, $600,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Edgewood Dr., 15731-Edward Keith and Sheila M. Rosinski to Percy and Carnetta Edwards, $415,000.

Fairway Dr., 16024-Walter T. and Katherine M. Lenigar to Walter Mandred and Jujuan Marie Coleman, $429,000.

Inlet Pl., 15336-Joseph S. and Meagan L. Radcliffe to Kenneth E. Hollis Jr. and Alexandra Del Carmen Hollis Jr., $309,800.

Secret Grove Ct., 3642-Patricia A. Bennick to Kurtis K. and Anita E. Frevert, $400,000.

Taconic Cir., 16296-Yaa A. Saabese to Leah Shazer, $225,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Deepwood Lane, 14945-K. Hovnanian at Alexander Lakes Corp. to Russell Scott and Melani Joy Richter, $767,229.

Greenwich Rd., 9708-George Robert Maitland to Christopher Anderson, $299,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Fortress Way, 407-Denise M. Allen to Rachel B. Johnson, $370,275.

TRIANGLE AREA

Woodland Dr., 18411-Fabricio and Zhenya Velasquez to Tiga J. Merrill, $415,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Arrowhead Ct., 3164-Shamel L. Ware to Jennifer Lynn Brown and Ryan Alexander Kern, $320,000.

Battery Hill Cir., 2341-Craig W. and Katie Rose Thomas to Aaron K., Amanda and Aaron Lawrence, $400,000.

Berwick Pl., 4281-Richard D. and Amy S. Jacques to Joseph and Kristi Brinkley, $490,000.

Bramblewood Lane, 16563-Eric L. and Nicole R. Demby to Adrian D. Scott Robinson, $368,000.

Charter Ct., 4737-Robert Eber and Trina Eder to Helen R. Jones, $710,000.

Chinkapin Oak Lane, 3008-Dyan Katrina Francisco and Michelle Rice to Tracey Marie Hebert and Paul S. Boland, $286,000.

Corbett Pl., 1243-Jose C. Hernandez to Sonia E. Barrientios, $325,000.

Cressida Pl., 3992-Sharon Rogers to Michael Andres Ortiz, $270,000.

Dogues Terr., 13400-Sonya L. Sacks to Joshua E. and Nikki Michelle Covington, $445,000.

Emporia St., 2225-William E. and Joseph Raines to MD Nazim Uddin, Nilufar Lasmin and Nazoin Tunni, $370,000.

Gardenview Loop, 1024, No. 201-3-Francis L. and Ian Weiser McVeigh to Hilbern Eric Rawlings, $223,888.

Georgia Rd., 15118-Casamerica Real Estate Inc. to Allan Wilfredo Villanueva Marquez and Milagro Nohemy Molina Cruz, $349,900.

Greendale Dr., 13902-Khalid Hakimi to Victoria A. Allen, $487,000.

Grundy Rd., 2208-Elia J. Matute Aguilera and Rosa Aguilera Martinez to Maynor A. Menedez Aviles, $345,000.

Herons Run Lane, 905-Roger L. and Constance Yelverton to Nathalie and Shawn Stith, $600,000.

Jed Forest Lane, 16844-786 Homes Corp. to Desmond Weston and Aminata Conteh, $310,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15565-J. R. and Marija Roberson to Joel Albert M. Padilla, $325,000.

Lakeside Ct., 12667-Nathaniel H. and Angela D. Benjamin to Courtney and Mia Foreman Coffer, $500,000.

Litza Way, 13524-Sukunthi S. Srey and Youty Tek to Imran Ali and Aamir Ali Shah, $710,000.

Maple Ridge Dr., 2785-Donald H. and Marica S. Fail to James Michael Chapman and Melissa Ann Sherrill, $465,000.

Merseyside Dr., 2322-Ian C. McNeal and Liudmila Isupova to Philip Neith, $305,000.

Oakwood Dr., 12501-Laxmi Corp. to Keith A. Wiggins, $380,000.

Perchance Terr., 12684-Kevin and Sarah A. Pike to Osamah Adel Abdulhameed, $335,000.

Radburn St., 16258-Rodderick D. Barney Sr. to Brett A. and Talisha Alexander, $475,000.

Southington Dr., 12420-NVR Inc. to Kris Edward and Rea Weatherford, $641,165.

Sunny Brook Ct., 3957-Elizabeth Ann Cooper to Liliana Ivonne Diaz, $276,000.

Tilney Ct., 12280-Joseph E. and Connie B. Fluet to Richard D. and Amy Jacques, $875,000.

Truffle Oak Pl., 2900-Nika Tewolde to Zachariah D. Wood, $307,800.

Weejun Loop, 4437-Anthony A. and Carla L. Polelli to Jason M. and Rheanna R. Bales, $740,000.

Winding Loop, 14835-Anthony Montanez to Bosky Verma, $280,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in April in Manassas.

Battle St., 9100-Kenneth A. May to Nicholas R. Kenna and Mae Y. Salitsky, $410,000.

Clover Hill Rd., 9610-James Mvers to Maurice Snipes, $410,000.

Fendall St., 9946-Carolyn Huynh to Khoi Anh Luu Nguyen and Thu K. Luu Nguyen, $365,000.

Grant Ave. S., 10125-Anthony A. and Renee S. Mora to Joseph D. and Destinee N. Mota, $515,000.

Kirby St., 8494-Jose Hernandez to Parwaiz Aliyar, $285,000.

Magnolia Grove Dr., 10212-Rene M. Moreno Batres and Josefa Bonilla Batres to George A. and Jessica P. Miehm, $322,300.

Park Ave., 9052-Wilson J. Miguez and Patricia E. Carroll to Beth A. Killion, $400,000.

Stonewall Rd., 8480-Jose Eduardo Lopez Sanchez to Atilio Urbina Ayala, $270,000.

Wharton Ct., 9101-John Rodriguez and Hilda Balcazar to Joseph Amilcar and Maria Alejandra Pantoja, $275,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in April in Manassas Park.

Cynthia St., 9214-Robert E. Carter to Manuel Angel Urbina and Morena E. Barraza, $480,000.

Lambert Dr., 125-Larry Joe and Deborah C. Gates to Ibrahim Ahmed Chaudhry, $248,000.

Scott Dr., 149-Charles D. and Lucy M. Howell to Roberto Anton Guzman Trigueros, $259,900.

Wheats Way, 9583-Pamela A. Soyka to Melinda Anne Holshey and Christopher Steven Newton, $254,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Andrew Chapel Rd., 84-Department of Veterans Affairs to James V. and Nancie L. Bleiler, $325,000.

Aquia Crest Lane, 21-Khanh V. and Ngocian T. Nguyen to Janet Lee Filia and Mitchell P. Jones, $875,000.

Basswood Dr., 960-Ihmw Embrey Mill Corp. to Melissa G. and Brian L. Millhorn, $524,245.

Brant Ct., 16-Clarence R. and Sheila F. Hunley to Richard Paul and Karen Elizabeth Mason, $410,000.

Call Ct., 38-Michael S. and Kelly F. Driggers to Dorothy J. Langendorf, $432,000.

Chadwick Dr., 7-James W. and Christine E. Salzman to Cesar Orlando Villanueva and Rebecca Maria Manzanares, $365,000.

Cork St., 204-Tiffany Valenti-Adams to Brian Henninger and Sasha Hollinger, $285,000.

Daffodil Lane, 28-Douglas James Gironimi to Andres O. Reyes-Cotto and Maynellies Martinez-Garcia, $465,000.

Estates Dr., 114-Lexicon Goverment Services Corp. to Richard Henry and Jessica Lauren Baffa, $790,000.

Flippo Rd., 104-Adam W. and Adrienne Jones to Christopher D. and Marissa D. Crane, $440,000.

Hoovler Lane, 47-John F. and Angela M. Mummy to Daniel J. Ingram and Amanda K.L. Ingram, $524,900.

Joseph Ct., 15-Jeffery Hunter and Jessica L. Robichaux to Brian Wright and Margaret L. Slocum, $385,411.

Lee Ct., 9-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Resq-I, $258,825.

Longfellow Ct., 2-Jose A. and Shaimila Y. Ortiz to Johnathan and Meri Ann Jones, $425,000.

Marquis Ct., 5-Thomas J. and Colleen M. Kearney to Joseph Massine and Michelle Cole, $486,000.

Mundy Lane, 22-Kirshna Sarasana and Swathi Parupathi to Kurt William McBride and Lindsay Nicole Kooiman McBride, $343,000.

Paul Lane, 1205-William N. and Marianne N. Robinson to Roger W. and Mary S. Williams, $245,000.

Pointe Lane S., 35-Earl H. and Fanya E. Morton to James R. Dunn and Rebecca K. Baldwin, $377,600.

Rapids Way, 4-Ronald L. Funk and Vanhphen Tharavong to Timothy Michael Sean Sherman and Stephanie Coryn Delajoux, $365,000.

Sarah Ct., 1-Christopher R. and Christina L. Newman to Kevin Joseph Della Puca and Marcianita Della Puca, $365,000.

Sentinel Ridge Lane, 81-Isaac and Destri L. Fiesta to Cheri Covert-Centeio and Jsoe D. Centeio, $510,000.

Short Branch Rd., 143-Shawn and Crystal Cole to Collins K. Antwi and Nana Adobea Gorman, $331,000.

Sunny Hill Ct., 207-Matthew C. and Tanya K. Allen to Tanner M. and Megan E. Gates, $285,000.

Townes Pl., 25-Neal and Angela Wagner to Pierre A. Wright, $257,500.