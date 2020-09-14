Colesmire Gate Way, 13451-Heather Rae Kuzma to Kristie Coleen Durham Beny and Alan William Beny, $345,000.

Gartney Lane, 12701-Makimba Mimms to Matthew Mitchell, $360,000.

Grady Pond Way, 9501-Charla Price to Mark and Lisa Forgash, $451,000.

Lord Lovat Way, 10028-John E. and Kerry L. White to Harry J. and Gabriela E. Moore, $305,000.

Millbill Ct., 12157-James Brian and Jeannine L. Robb to Jared and Vera Allen, $556,000.

Moxleys Ford Lane, 10032-Steven Porterfield to Chase M. Jordan, $288,750.

Poagues Battery Dr., 10605-Nancy Messina Williams and Nancy Ellen Messina to Sandra R. and Frankie A. Rivera, $542,000.

Scales Pl., 9583-Alicia Larkins to Timothy P. McGrath, $325,000.

Shenvale Cir., 13046-Brianna M. Sheil and Brianna M. Neville to Joseph Andrew and Lizbeth M. Labrecque, $365,000.

Stable Forest Pl., 8839-Robert J. and Elizabeth A. McHatton to Joshua L. and Ann M. Walkowsky, $351,000.

Wishing Well Way, 12884-Kyle E. and Rita P. Franklin to Mario Lopez Landin, $342,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Aerial View Rd., 15834-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. and J. Hovnania Virginia Old GC Inc. to Shalabh Saxena, $638,444.

Ashdale Ave., 14607-Brigitte S. Bombardier to Yurik Pampamallco, $380,000.

Broker Lane, 3348-Neabsco Overlook Corp. to Ingrid Nadine and Jovon Lamont Gant, $417,714.

Chippendale Cir., 3693-Daviel Cruz Cruz and Luisa I. Echevarria Medina to Natalie Bermier, $340,000.

Crag Mews., 3505-Lelia B. Lewis to Marques Da Shaun Jackson, $290,000.

Emberdale Dr., 14808-Catherine Mercedes Crone to Stacy Renee Vanderlyn, $250,000.

Forestdale Ave., 3515-Rosa E. Quintana and Emma E. Medrano to Malachi Deleon Perez and Markia Riley, $315,000.

Hunter Crest Rd., 5926-Ryan D. and Colleen E. Hill to Robert Lee and Michelle Richardson, $670,000.

Kerrydale Rd., 12909-Victor M. Rivera to Justin A. Rivera, $310,000.

Kirkland Ct., 4300-Mohammad Naveed Khan to Jamila M. Ciliuti Caraballo, $320,000.

Lindendale Rd., 14109-Spring Investments Corp. to Timur and Sandra H. Oljuskin, $368,000.

Nadia Loop, 3366-Hai Huynh to Samsoor and Naweeta Momand, $335,000.

Princedale Dr., 13589-Vicente and Petra Matute to Tamaica Shavonne Martin, $385,000.

Quixote Ct., 4971-Thomas Mill Corp. to Lelia B. Lewis, $546,076.

Roundtree Dr., 5703-Margaret Anne and Michael Lee Thompson to Christopher Lee Jeffers, $370,000.

Summerton Lane, 14405-Silvestre Zamudio Jr. to Jose M. Moreno and Maria E. Giron, $350,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

American Elm Ct., 17261-Arnold Jonathan R. Flores and Menelina Vidamo Flores to Ryan and Suzette V. Sebastian, $370,000.

Branched Oak Rd., 17123-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Leroy Lawrence Butler Jr., $633,625.

Cosgrove Way, 17412-Onesimo R. Francisco III and Jamie C. Klein to Daniel Dwamenah and Alberta Sarfowaa, $329,000.

Francis West Lane, 16896-Jordan A. and Rose L. Wolf to Nancy L. Peramas, Jose L. Lozada and Romina L. Lozada, $385,000.

Hemlock Bay Rd., 2159-NVR Inc. to Terrance Torinio and Meredith Gaskins Allen, $525,535.

Hemlock Bay Rd., 2176-NVR Inc. to Jason Matthew Surrati, $441,240.

Morgans Point Dr., 2428-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Deontray Jones, $621,427.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18083-Romeo Paolo Cubas to Mitchel F. and Lisa Marie Cordes, $475,000.

Thunderbolt Rd., 18246-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Jewel Janelle Johnston and Jeffrey Lopez Johnson Jr., $701,327.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Angus Dr., 4600-David D. Cologne and Kimberly A. Carl Cologne to Timothy John and Kristen Walters Herard, $560,000.

Bridlewood Dr., 13844-Tiffany Jean Gaston Allen and Michael John Allen to Jeffery G. Cole and Eithne Nicole H. Kechari, $535,000.

Cerromar Way, 8130-Edward S. and Nancy Raisor to Amro Yousef Abu Ghannam and Suzan Jamal Abdullah, $395,000.

Chelmsford Dr., 13890, No. B305-J. Todd Augustine and J. Todd Augustine & Jane G. Augustine Join to Thaddeus J. Armstead Sr., $300,000.

Dancer Ct., 8798-Allen D. and Cynthia A. Husted to Sean Matthew and Sisy Lee Howard, $630,000.

Erie Ct., 14042-Wendy Roberts and Shawn C. Nash to Colin Alexander Rabak, $213,000.

Gelding Pl., 13583-Hyong Hon and Ju Y. Cha to Stephen W. Alexander and Kora D. Rea, $375,000.

Ladderbacked Dr., 14305-Laura Dubard to Matthew and Beth Megel, $700,000.

Northbrook Lane, 14344-Michael Steven and Lauren Elizabeth Presgraves to Seth and Annjean Fowers, $675,000.

Pensacola Pl., 7405-Nicolas and Rebecca Gonzales to Paul Ross and Brittany A. Demes, $531,500.

Santa Cruz Pl., 7104-Kevin and Megan Bartell to Vannthath Man, $390,500.

Sour Gum Ct., 12200-Kangjin D. and Miok D. Lee to Zsolt Gabor and Erika Molnar, $675,000.

Tackhouse Loop, 8511-Asmaa Tawfik and Alaa Abouelhagag to William and Sarah Campbell, $370,000.

Tysons Oaks Ct., 8048-Jasmeet S. Chawla and Tanya Vo to Jawaid and Rubina Ayub, $660,000.

Woodwill Lane, 14431-Matthew J. and Janelle M. Morris to Sally Crocker, $530,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Aster Haven Cir., 6229-Jaime Kay Roszak to Mary Ellen Derwis, $295,000.

Camerons Ferry Dr., 6109-Kenneth Lynn Gallman to Ahmad Fawad and Najia Noori, $430,000.

Dodds Mill Dr., 4431-Dominion Country Club LP to Silvia Venezia Hagan and Michael Philip Hagan, $1.15 million.

Golf View Dr., 15279-Christian Hasselbalch and Janyth M. Wilson to Adeela and Azfar Kamal, $640,000.

Hartzell Hill Lane, 6837-Lisa M. Durdan to Robert M. Klipfei, $432,000.

Jockey Club Lane, 6889-Louis H. and Melanie L. Gibbs to Luke Snyder and Carole Marie McNeive, $499,900.

Macklin St., 6561-Vannthath and Sherina Maria Man to Robert William Ferris III and Keri Lynn Cecilia, $655,000.

Padgett Dr., 4300-Walter and Adrienne Bennett to Nathan and Katherine Walker, $550,000.

Rodriquez Lane, 5504-Jill Kinder to Alan and Ellen Marzelli, $499,000.

Royal Crest Dr., 15251, No. 207-11-Pamela and Steven Arnold to Herbert E. and Diane J. Champlin, $337,900.

Sky Valley Dr., 15149-Toll Land X. Limited Partnership and Prince William Land I. Corp. to Timothy J. and May King Connolly, $930,657.

Tulloch Spring Ct., 5903-Brendan and Kyrstin Alexis Cohn to Jessica R. and Mitchell Stephen Norris, $605,100.

MANASSAS AREA

Apache Ridge Ct., 7855-Eva F. Flint to Hanad Ashkir and Warsan Yusuf, $257,000.

Bayonet Way, 8159, No. 204-Joel P. Heffley to Mikael M. Kaiser Vu, $225,000.

Brierly Forest Ct., 13012-Bethany J. Rababy to Nasir A. and Fozia J. Khan, $565,000.

Coleman St., 11650-Edward Thomas and Tracy Stuart Deegan to George A. and Debra Ann Tyree, $400,000.

Ensenada Ct., 13750-Pamela A. and Dale Alan Sarver to Kathy R. and Robert W. Rushing, $459,000.

Flager Cir., 7992-La Tricia M. Sanchez to Kristin Michelle Edwards and John Robert King III, $339,900.

Haggle Ct., 10796-Shaun E. and Monica Mathewson to Cassandra W. Cartaya and Jared C. Casperson, $600,000.

Irongate Way, 8396-Yanan Zhang and Kuo Xu to Marala Molinas, $234,000.

Loblolly Trail, 10069-Walter E. and Andrea Pierce to Robert and Ellen Klixbull, $525,000.

Mineral Springs Dr., 8315-Sudharshan Gopalan and Pooja Sritharan to Nighat Gul, Maaz Altaf and Hira Aitaf Qureshi, $560,000.

Privates Ct., 11170-Daniel Fernandez Oropeza to Monish Prasad and Uma Mainaly Sapkota, $335,100.

Sentry Ridge Rd., 11002-Malkit Singh to Kenneth Lesmeries, $228,000.

Stonewall Brigade Ct., 8060, No. 201-Susan Langdon and estate of Elizabeth P. Vozzola to Gary Ray Cosner Jr., $229,000.

Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11122-NVR Inc. to David C. and Farah Campbell, $592,350.

Wortham Crest Cir., 11123-Stacy M. Kelley to Sulaimon Lasisi and Lartoniah Hassan, $275,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Chadds Landing Way, 7647-Estate Development Corp. to Briana J. and Guyler Ryan Justus, $346,750.

Lake Jackson Dr., 10316-Nathaniel A. and Tiffany L. Clark to David A. and Tera R. Kauffman, $580,000.

Rainwater Cir., 8154-Marcus W. and Raquel W. Brewster to Audrey and Benjamin Parkhur, $340,000.

Silvermist Lane, 9365-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Sean Zackary and Maisha Kamienski, $533,630.

Tendring Trail, 7515-Tyler Kisner to Soon Hyok Kwoen, $347,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Anglia Loop, 16756-Osmando O. and Jesusaloida G. Paredes to Derrick and Cherry Crockett, $505,000.

Breeze Way, 4973-Ricky D. and Lessa J. Freese to John P. Vernanick, $472,000.

Edgewood Dr., 16112-Christopher W. and Tanya R. Chamberlain to Beth Ann and Justin Bolling, $477,500.

Historic Virginia Ct., 4033-Carl R. Norton and Patricia K. Barnhill to David K. and Patrice A. McCarthy, $540,000.

Jonathan Ct., 4235-Scott M. Kozlowski to Devon Brancraft Davidson, $306,500.

Spring Branch Blvd., 5247-Donald S. and Heather M. Buysse to Heather M. Buysse, $15,000.

Viewpoint Cir., 15714-Brian Morgan to Elaine Smith, $330,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Fleetwood Dr., 13585-Atlantic Builders LTD to Ryan C. and Mackenzie Erin Harris, $741,741.

Kettle Wind Dr., 11801-Wayne R. and Marcy S. Hill to Nicholas Alexander and Amy Beth Shelton, $900,000.

Sulky Run Ct., 14610-Christian and Christy Harshberger to Dylan Charles and Lyndsey Mercier Smith, $879,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Mill Cross Lane, 204-Joy Lynn Wells and Gavin L. Taylor to Jarir Dababneh, $399,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Riverview Dr., 3231-Nicole L. Green to Daniel and Kandal Beverly Dwyer, $477,500.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Anchorstone Dr., 5071-Laila Gerace and Laila A. Ahmed to Joseph Kipp Haley, $253,000.

Aubrey Glen Terr., 12616-Justin M. Caron to Matthew Francis and Sarah Ann Steele, $590,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 474-Jeffrey P. and Debra S. Bennett to Sunil Narumalani and Rosemarie Rosario, $650,000.

Bolling Brook Ct., 16662-Brianna Aikens and Kevin L. Jackson to Akram Abdelmegeud and Halimo Ahmed Abdi, $450,000.

Caledonia Cir., 3459-Justin D. and Sarah L. Wood to Danielle Gemma and Alexander Padilla, $348,000.

Cherborg Pl., 11759-Joshua Connor and Corianne Elizabeth Pafford to Ian D.M. McDommons, $445,000.

Churchman Way, 4135-Virginia Home Buyers Corp. to Mirza Javed Iqbal Baig, $170,000.

Cornice Pl., 3494-Fritzelle A. Butler to Shelby May and James Michael Zellhart, $485,000.

Dapple Gray Ct., 12192-Ricardo Vergara to George Christopher and Kelly Jean Gilfillen, $435,000.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3324-Anthony and Cassandra Jean Vazouez to Joseph Neil Harmon and Priya Uppal, $485,000.

Elizabeth Reed Way, 4075-K. Hovnannian at Towers at County CTR Corp. to Pamela Granick Hensel, $538,480.

Fleet St., 13764-Gary T. Staffo and Jocelyn E. Owens to Michael J. and Cynthia W. Hurrle, $545,000.

Gloucester Ct., 2861-Carlos G. Pereira to Janella Santos Bonilla, $240,000.

Greendale Dr., 13969-Russell Lee Wand and Ruby Pearl Lorraine Wand to Humza Haider and Kimberly S. Afcha Mallo, $445,000.

Hartlake St., 3953-Jeanenne M. Strauch to Afework Wakjira and Meron Solomon Zeleke, $370,000.

Hollow Wind Way, 13907, No. 9-4A-Phong and Anh Trinh Mai to Jodi Shannon, $268,000.

Jessica Grove Pl., 13056-K. Hovnian at Townes at County Center Corp. to Mary Taylor, $447,710.

Kentucky Ave., 1507-Alta Renee Clark to Megan Moore, $275,000.

Landing Eagle Ct., 3028-Javier Gutierrez Del Arroyo Pagan and Amaryllis Duram Melendez to Christopher W. Milleson, $514,990.

Macedonia Dr., 16021-Jerry D. and Sandra J. Johnson to Tyler McKay, $385,000.

Maryland Ave., 1410-Luis A. Gochez Carranza to Alcides Ortiz Lopez, $300,000.

Monarch Ct., 12654-Bryan F. Lamartin to Sean and Amber Lymm Cranston, $330,000.

Oberlin Dr., 2175-Laura Elaine Brinkley and Laura Elaine Storms to Patricia Jacobs Pejcic, $417,500.

Persimmon Pl., 12308-Phillip R. and Rita M. Booker to Paul A. and Kristin R. Kantner, $500,000.

Refuge Ct., 1321-Lori L. Daniels to Hyeran Kim, $410,000.

Seminole Rd., 3044-J. L. Liedke to Elham and Rahat Sultan, $317,000.

Thenia Pl., 1642-Mitchler Dennis Jr. to Young Chae Lee, $244,000.

Transom Pl., 2555-James Shiao to Jessica A. Martonosi, $600,000.

Vineyard Way, 13130-Al Qura Office Building 1 Corp. to Alaeddine El Kamch, $315,000.

William Bayliss Ct., 15632-Malissia and Malissa Scott to Ebenezer Oware, Esther Manubea and Margaret Ackah, $382,500.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in April in Manassas.

Battlefield Dr., 10243-James R. Keefe to Lena L. and Devin M. Pace, $420,000.

Confederate Trail, 9986-Christopher J. Lewer to Ahmad Al Halabi, $253,000.

Fort Dr., 8809-Sami M. and Shirley M. Darwiche to Jamal Seklawi, $390,000.

Grapewood Ct., 9920-Frederic M. Ingram Jr. to Luis Mayorga and Olidia Alzamora, $225,000.

Libeau Dr., 8717-Eric Keener to Joshua Wayne Grontas, $480,000.

Makelys Way, 10105-Michael J. and Vicki L. Moran to Eric A. Escobar, $530,000.

Patterson Pl., 8987-Rolfe Inc. to Kevin Yobani Garcia Diaz, $295,000.

Tall Oaks Ct., 9105-Celinda P. Mitchell to Albert M. and Diana J. Ciarochi, $659,000.

Whitworth Lane, 10266-Ann Hardin Ford to William Alexander, $385,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in April in Manassas Park.

Black Hawk Ct., 9402-David J. Enger to Chin Man Wang Chiu, $317,000.

Handerson Pl., 9710, No. 101-Christopher Beaugard to Im S. and Won N. Park, $235,000.

Lanae Lane, 9467-Juan C. Ramos Asencio to Nelson Nolasco Barahona and Ladislao Argueta Diaz, $335,000.

Stephanie St., 9249-Yunki Min and Soo Kyung Lee to Domingo Escobar Leiva, Andrea Escobar and Ronal W. Leiva Escobar, $395,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Andrew Chapel Rd., 49-Greyson Enterprises Corp. to Teresa Dawn Baker and Albert Charles Robinson, $334,900.

Aquia Dr., 3307-Bradley Scott and Amanda Leigh Stepp to Paul and Amanda Cowart, $548,000.

Basswood Dr., 929-Nicole Jeannette Angerstein to Shabana Sheikh and Amin Stanakzai, $389,990.

Bradbury Way, 39-Grace E. Kelley to George E. and Charnell E. Hummer, $530,000.

Brownfield Dr., 1-Sean Williams and Josane Germann to Ahmed Alyawi and Seror Abdullah, $445,000.

Caval Cade Lane, 8-Allyn W. and Janet A. Delwiche to Andrea Marie and Christopher Wayne Crawford, $625,000.

Columbus Dr., 1117-John C. and Kathryn L. Lanata to Yvonne K. Force Garcia, $275,000.

Crossing Rd., 205-Candace R. Sanders to Shantell Olisa Beverly, $245,000.

Empress Alexandra Pl., 240-Pensco Trust Co. Corp. and David D. Horstick Ira to Valee Bartels, $105,450.

Farragut Dr., 2010-Martin M. Fontanez and Janice Lawrence-Fontanez to Heidi Lashawn Sanders, $439,900.

Harbour Dr., 1040-Whitney C. Whiteside to Joshua E. Beard, $342,900.

Holden Lane, 35-Jose A. and Christene C. Acosta to Robert Welsted, $312,000.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3425-Leah M. Martinez and John F. Chandler to Richard Dae-Yung Kim, $169,000.

Landmark Dr., 83-Ryan Lynn and Jessica Jane Anderson to Nitasha Marie and Walter M. Anderson, $490,000.

Long Branch Lane, 16-Shane P. and Rachel E. Dowling to Michael Cain, $405,000.

Maple St., 209-James Lyn Frederick to Ashley R. Hinton, $265,000.

Mountain View Rd., 2780-Jeremy W. and Jennifer M. Frantz to John Lynn and Martina Gabriela Moore, $541,500.

Oakwood Dr., 124-Eric Todd and Jessie Marie Kauffman to Samantha H. Cushing, $399,000.

Plantation Lane, 109-Andrew R. and Julia P. Stiltner to Dennis Michael Robert Evangelista and Monique Angelista, $380,000.

Queen Laurens Ct., 160-Gary L. and Beverly C. Hermanson to Thomas Christian and Alma Rubi Morone, $585,000.

Saint Claires Ct., 17-Anh Chau Ho to Monica Barlow, $395,000.

Sedgwick Ct., 304-David J. Wilkins to Mohamed Ali Sesay, $265,000.

Shepherds Hook Way, 24-Edgar S. and Jessica A. Jurado to Antoinette Franklin, $385,000.

Torbert Loop, 506-Shaun W. and Karen S. Doheney to Terry Russell and Emilee Marie Cook, $283,000.

Vesta Dr., 8-Estate of Lawrence E. Olmstead and Christina Franklin to Carol Rauh, $275,000.

Westminster Lane, 210-Elizabeth L. and Kenneth D. Stamm to Marcos Eugenio Bermudez, $240,000.