Caithness Cir., 12157-Candi M. Cansler and Cuong T. Huynh to Kevin King, $305,000.

Darton Woods Loop, 12302-Tara and Robert Ambrose Gerhard to Sergio Fernando Escobar Urias and Caroline E. Dos Santos Urias, $376,000.

Gentle Shade Dr., 12874-Yionka Susan and David Holloway Thompson to Justin K. Kojak, $495,000.

Infantry Lane, 12024-Umar Farook to John S. and Erika Faye Lingamfelter, $540,000.

Maitland Loop, 9844-Mary Katherine Aucott to Margaret and Larry Einhorn, $317,000.

Mist Flower Ct., 10370-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Joseline Rivera Jr., $699,132.

Rainbow Falls Dr., 9246-Jeffrey and Jenni Pharis to Victoria V. and Christina Ignacio, $539,900.

Scotts Mill Dr., 12282-Arvholdings Corp. to Candi Cansler and Cuong Huynh, $485,000.

Sherborne St., 12335-Shaun A. Cummings and Richard E. Stockdale to Mehmet Sevim, $527,000.

Swordale Lane, 14517-Christopher W. and Kristin N. Henry to Jaime Ochoa, $540,000.

Wyecrosse Ct., 13579-Catherine J. and Richard E. Dunne to Shaun and Marie Louise Regan, $540,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Aerial View Rd., 15838-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. and K. Hovnanian Virginia Old GC Inc. to Timothy Jay Grant and Maricely Velazquez, $573,909.

Ashdale Ave., 14832-Julio Leon Serrano and Julio A. Leon to Juan C. Sorto Barahona, $313,000.

Canary Ct., 4509-Patricia Lynn Troy to Indrani C. Quiring, $278,000.

Cloverdale Rd., 15182-Maximiliano Ramirez to Luis E. Baron Sosa and Christopher L. Baron Velarde, $280,000.

Crescent St., 15217-Dorothy J. Thelen to Justin Allen and Nornil Villaflores Barnes, $320,000.

Dodson Dr., 14757-Paramount Investments Corp. to Erwin E. Beroncal, $352,000.

Ensbrook Lane, 4392-Markita Edwards to Kirk A. Cook, $284,900.

Hawthorn Lane, 13215-Finton Carroll Brett to Carlos Hernandez Melgar and Maria M. Hernandez, $282,000.

Hyannis Lane, 12902-Ernestine P. German to Mikael A. Yalew, $318,000.

Ketterman Dr., 13002-Jong Pyo Kim to Adam Todd, $310,000.

Korvett Dr., 4700-Winifred S. Kpehe Kargbo to Javed Anwar Cohan, $360,000.

Linfield Dr., 5010-Adam Donald William and Armie Tacleon Solomon to Edith Almaraz, $330,000.

Park Ct. S., 4723-Stuart W. Glenn to Carlos E. Guevara, $253,750.

Princedale Dr., 13592-Dale Edward and Hilary S. Taylor to Benjamin Freels, $385,000.

Raddock Ct., 14319-Monchell and Lawrence Acheampong to Lucinda Agulla, $400,000.

Talk Pl., 6151-Carl T. and Loretta Neeley to Hedayatullah Mayar and Zarghona Mayar Wardak, $410,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Belleplain Ct., 3456-Glendora G. Spearman to Craig Andre and Valen Denise Wade, $259,900.

Branched Oak Rd., 17125-Pulte Home Co. to Mehad Nasser and Aleem Bhatti, $590,295.

Cottonwood Grove Rd., 1767-Pulte Home Co. to Michael Warren, $556,120.

Glennville Dr., 17441-John S. and Erika F. Lingamfelter to Damion Jeffery, $435,000.

Hemlock Bay Rd., 2163-NVR Inc. to Dedric A. Reid and Ebony A. Eggleston, $517,990.

Hickory Creek Ct., 2894-Reginald and Vonia Callen Jackson to Souher Rasooli and Haroon Bahadir, $508,000.

Morgans Point Dr., 2450-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Salim Abdallah Yassine and Roaa Z. Alkalaldeh, $557,894.

Sassafras Tree Ct., 3033-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Juan Garcia Arredondo and Ngoc Vuu, $360,000.

Tompkins Ct., 18104-Brenda Vencis to Derrick Livingston, $377,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Arrowleaf Turn, 8251-Michael W. and Pamela J. Krochmalny to Bobby Lee and Michelle R. Crumpler, $1.02 million.

Broughton Pl., 14311-Leo Ruben and Tracy E. Sequeira to Kyung Lee and Chih Kai Chen, $475,000.

Chancellorsville Dr., 6111-Toll VIII Partnerships to Edward Moseley and Patricia B. McManus, $682,144.

Clubhouse Rd., 14230-Marina Fedorova to William R. and Bernadette H. Tobey, $630,000.

Derby Run Way, 6869-Robert F. Hagen to Siu Hon Timmy Ng, $530,000.

Executive Dr., 4817-Trigon Homes Corp. to David and Tara Ann Wagoner, $589,280.

Glass Ridge Pl., 17661-Hang Soo and Soo Bin Kim to Carolyn Usher, $405,000.

Landfall Ct., 8132-Hannah M. Terhune to Najeeb Ullah and Farida Barak, $469,000.

Old Linton Hall Rd., 7606-Robert George and Jessica Wheaton to Majid Shafaei, $375,000.

Rio Grande Way, 7553-Pamela G. Keigley to David James Torrey, $540,900.

Sour Gum Ct., 12204-Daniel E. and Brandy Jacoby Smith to Michael William and Jaime Campbell Mattran, $657,000.

Tall Timber Dr., 8235-James H. and Janice M. Brock to Heather Rae Kuzma, $449,999.

Tysons Oaks Ct., 8069-Jeannie M. Kidwell to Peter R. Herbst and Karen L. Taylor, $662,500.

HAYMARKET AREA

Admiral Baker Cir., 15590-Sean C. and Aubrey Ross to Adam and Kristen Silver, $550,000.

Aster Haven Cir., 6262-Balraj Singh and Ravinder Kaur Dhillon to Sara N. Wigglesworth, $316,000.

Chamberry Cir., 14424-William T. and Jean M. Yetman to Jeffrey M. and Melissa D. Zellers, $876,270.

Dodds Mill Dr., 4435-Dominion Country Club LP to Sarwan Singh and Daljeet Kaur, $880,592.

Golf View Dr., 15296-Peter L. and Cynthia W. Cherpes to Bryan Williams and Melissa C. Gordon, $692,250.

Heathcote Blvd., 15350-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Olivia Black and Derek Burton, $398,280.

Jockey Club Lane, 6892-Theresa B. Shupe to Amber L. Hill and Matthew B. Stevenson, $480,000.

Paloma Ct., 14970-James B. Reynolds to Vincent James Rodgers and Hoang Oanh Leote Rodgers, $624,900.

Rosemont Manor Dr., 15385-Brian J. Sorensen to Thomas Chrissley, $320,000.

Shelter Manor Dr., 13951-Andrew Love and Andria Lynn Bielski to Sidney B. and Sarah G. Ford, $710,000.

Slippery Rock Rd., 6020-Shawn M. Daly and Diana L. Rodriguez to Pajinder S. Bhullar, $425,000.

William White Way, 6836-Devin Bowley to Seungwook Kong and Violet Jayeon Jun, $450,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Baneberry Cir., 14143-Ross R. and Yon Suk Lahren to Dennis James Sanvido and Linda Diane Jackson Sanvido, $624,900.

Blackburn Cove Lane, 11007-DFH Blackburn Corp. to Carl Attipoe and Aisha Keita, $435,983.

Canova Dr., 13116-Henry Warren Peters to Leonardo and Laura Baliwag, $615,000.

Coloriver Rd., 12021-Troy N. and Cathy S. Potts to Jeremy and Jennifer Frantz, $615,000.

Davis Ford Rd., 5670-Robert G. and Roseleen M. Allen to Timothy and Jessica L. Woodcock, $561,000.

Ewing Pl., 8305-Kristen M. and Pete C. Evick to Rinie C. Gale, $335,900.

Halterpath Trail, 11113-David R. Rava and Maria P. Fiorella Rava to Gloria D. Gonzalez, $255,000.

Kilhaven Ct., 14710-Lani N. and Jeremiah Bostick to Blake I. and Shaon K. Hackett, $470,000.

Lucasville Rd., 11705-Franco Daniel and Cheryl Salguero to Kate A. Salpini, $382,900.

Purdue Ct., 7534-John I. Montague to Thien Cong and Kimlan N. Tran, $227,000.

Sorrel River Way, 12003-Steven S. Jenkins to Prosper and Victoria Torku, $410,000.

Thrave Lane, 6073-Cassandra Y. Holley to Christopher and Cathy Ann Renfrow, $615,000.

Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11160-NVR Inc. to Annie G. Saunders, $596,450.

Wortham Crest Cir., 11180-Shamim Wali to Mohammed S. Wasim and Sameera N. Qureshi, $237,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Blandsford Dr., 8129-J. Charles and Elizabeth Martorana to Clay Jason and Jayneen Hill, $505,000.

Dahlgren Ridge Rd., 8907-Anthony and Angelin I. Pharaphan to Linda Boamah, $415,000.

Linblake Ct., 8266-Terri L. Edwards to Rose A. Teba and Clement Ayekpah, $355,000.

Rainwater Cir., 8181-Joseph and Renee K. McNeil to Matt Weissenborn, $367,500.

Silvermist Lane, 9369-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Stuart A. Lyn Cook and Brenna J. Scarrott, $529,770.

Towering Oak Way, 8070-Arvinder Mahal and Pritpal Malhi to Louis Sager, $485,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Anglia Loop, 16763-Andrea Morisi and estate of John Francis McCreary to Nicholas B. and Rebecca L. Law, $490,000.

Buck Lane, 15695-Kelly D. and Maricela Graham to Michael and Katherine Mulligan, $425,000.

Equinox Way, 3756-Katherine V. Miller to Alfred and Wanda Foxx, $525,000.

Holleyside Dr., 15150-Mickey Yvette and Justin A. Simmons to Andrew Lee and Whitney Fay Miller, $427,000.

Palton Dr., 4385-Beverly M. Summerson to Sarfaraz and Shabnam Chhipa, $380,000.

Spring Branch Blvd., 5248-Penni Graves Rodriguez to Ahmad Sabri, $320,000.

Widewater Dr., 15746-Walter L. Allen Jr. to Patricia M. and Gary W. Chambers, $340,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Gabriel Pl., 9610-Charles and Tara Kirchner to James R. Fallon, $540,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Poplar Lane, 112-Beverly J. Faught and Beverly Jean Morrison to Samit S. and Heena A. Ahluwalia, $475,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Rosings Way, 18970-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to James and Juliana Ansah, $429,950.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Arkansas Ct., 1473-Genaro and Sofia Carranza to Edgardo K. Ramos Diaz and Debbi N. Hernandez, $331,000.

Bali Ct., 3992-Ghaleb A. Bou Kaedbey and Saida M. Bendjedi to Dianna Price, $384,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 810, No. 402-Carlson Castro to Gina Castro, $292,900.

Bombay Way, 12778-Stephanie Lorene Wright to Alemseged Elelo and Elsabeth Mulatu, $360,000.

Capon Tree Lane, 16809-Sunday A. and Franca A. Isename to Christiana A. Normanyo, $300,000.

Catoctin Dr., 11875-Nathaniel Hough and Allison M. Hugh to Robin and Roland David Hartshorn, $494,000.

Colby Dr., 12507-Theodore S. and Corazon C. Kline to Milton W. Iraheta Ruiz, $399,950.

Cotton Mill Dr., 11926-Jessica M. Wilfong to Barbara Labarge, $425,000.

Dara Dr., 12751, No. T2-Brittney N. Cotter Manowski to Cynthia Marie Fasulo, $163,000.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3582-Danielle Davis and Akio Watson to Janice and Timothy Edwards, $460,000.

Elizabeth Reed Way, 4077-K. Hovnanian at Townes at County CTR Corp. to Carmen Woodson, $498,120.

Forest Glen Rd., 13405-Yudy R. Montano and Julie A. Cirillo to Jorge L. Reyes Vitela and Calletano Reyes Father, $333,000.

Geddy Ct., 16613-David McNeil to Roger G. Reyes Sosa and Valerie Pacheco Rosado, $275,000.

Granada Way, 12296-Michael J. and Kirsten N. Dawson to Isabel Vallejos, $275,000.

Greenhall Dr., 12818-Patience Faith and Christopher Michael Galvan to Oscar Ehivue and Raffinee Archible, $385,000.

Hearthstone Terr., 15363-Dustin and Brittany Howell to Emilia C. Salmeron, $290,000.

Howitzer Lane, 11672-US Bank and Lehman XS Trust to Prakash Sankurathri, $358,000.

Knightsbridge Dr., 12204-Edward J. and Marica A. Case to Andrew Harrison and Jessica Lee Hoffman, $590,000.

Lashmere Ct., 13047-Laura and Martin Kelso to Gregory and Lakeeshia Lankster, $585,000.

Madeira Ct., 2879-RJC Investment Corp. to William Sam, $219,900.

Mathews Dr., 14007-Franklin E. Lovato to Martir A. and Rosa L. Hernandez, $355,000.

Mount Pleasant Dr., 14200-John and Joseph Weakland to Elmer Ramirez Rosales and Sandra Lizbeth Moscoso, $250,000.

Ottawa Ct., 3721-Ryan J. and Sarah M. Pillette to Celina M. Vedro, $348,500.

Pinewood Ct., 1611-Arturo Melendez to David A. Garcia, $335,000.

Rock Ridge Lane, 13146-Clara R. and Barbara A. Barley to Frank Attila Takacs, $309,900.

Skipjack Ct., 12009-Kevin and Karol Guthrie to Zachary T. and Kaitlin R. Crawford, $475,000.

Steerage Cir., 16458-Nancy C. Meehan to Hubert Kabongo Mukuna and Pewele Amian Yenin Toure, $440,000.

Tiger Lily Cir., 1794-Shruti Kapur Benton to Ahmed Dorghoud, $235,000.

Triad Ct., 3891-Thomas A. Kendzie to Jacob D. and Molly Porter, $555,000.

Williamsburg Ct., 2909-Kathy L. Dennie to Jose Angel Urias Valencia, $268,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in April in Manassas.

Butternut Cir., 10321-Inmer Obed Ruano Morales to Jose Guzman Melendez and Iven F. Hernandez De Guzman, $325,000.

Corey Dr., 9423-David Behrmann to Eduardo Chicas Rodriguez, $450,000.

Gaither St., 8319-Darryl K. Daudet to James Andrew and Carol D. Sojka, $333,000.

Hopkins Loop, 9861-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Phillip Anthony and Megan Alysse Ramirez, $479,000.

Liberia Ave., 8296-Juan Carlos and Maria Ruiz to Walter Saul Gomez, $370,000.

McDowell Cmn., 8990-Dustin Miller to Bony Som and Saravy Sam Koeu, $260,000.

Quarry Rd., 8890-Matthew and Monique Dean to Kevin P., Sandra L. and Sean C. Noone, $355,000.

Tillett Loop, 8313-Jacob and Emile Oura to Anchelee and Kiattipong Pongsuppat, $550,000.

Witch Hazel Way, 9316-Kay R. Quistorff to Jose and Luis Maria Villarreal, $238,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in April in Manassas Park.

Corbett Cir., 9772-Rebecca A. Woods to Elizabeth Jackson and Eric Graff, $390,000.

Kristy Dr., 9224-Brenda J. Molina and Brenda J. Musser to Mi Jung Kim and Min Kim Begley, $312,000.

Paul Dr., 9314-James R. Fallon and Aileen Smith to Devin M. and Melody M. Wynne, $425,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Apricot St., 527-Gabriel and Christina Marie Beltran to Felicianne Garland-Jackson and Tronden Roshea Jackson, $538,000.

Ash Lane, 18-Marcy Tino to Joel and Elisabeth Friar, $290,000.

Calvert Ct., 3-Scott F. Horton and Emily M. Stanley to Kenneth P. and Anna R. Peoples, $415,000.

Chesterwood Lane, 141-William H. and Wanda S. Blevins to Kenneth A. and Patricia A. Bliss, $379,900.

Country Manor Dr., 90-Thomas J. Krailing to Joshua Paul and Crystal Lynn Randall, $410,000.

Decatur Rd., 1076-Department of Veterans Affairs to Phillip Eugene and Shirley Jean Copeland, $590,000.

Evanshire Dr., 6-Michael W. and Laura B. Jones to Gregory R. Moring, $409,000.

Frank Ct., 3-Kenneth I. and Jaime A. Capolino to Ronald Trevon House, $385,000.

Heflin Rd., 183-Robert L. and Glenda F. Anderson to Ronald and Simona L. Bell, $325,000.

Isabella Dr., 1033-Estate of William H. Roth Jr. and Debra Anne Welch to Cody Eugene Pennington, $322,200.

Kelley Rd., 63-Paul Francis McConnell Jr. to Aaron Lee French, $335,000.

Legend Dr., 93-Sarah Bright to Theresa Ago and John A. Adjei, $210,000.

Longwood Dr., 145-Robert J. Ochman and Michele T. Milano to Michael A. and Heather M. Castle, $450,000.

Mica Way, 38-Robert Michael and Alicia M. Miller to Corey D. Mitchell, $395,000.

Northampton Blvd., 102-William L. and Aida L. Spencer to Cason M. and Monica A. Degroot, $420,000.

Peaceful Ct., 2-Robert W. and Wendy S. Howard to Jennifer M. Asselin, $346,000.

Poplar Rd., 1249-Devin Michael Felts and Tina Marie Engelhart-Felts to Brian Van Hoven and Francis Reck, $635,000.

Red Cedar Cir., 8-John A. Nicholson Jr. to Jhosselyn T. Vela and Cesar A. Aguilar Ventura, $327,000.

Savannah Ct., 10-Thomas Raymond and Jennifer L. Councell to Lake Thomas and Danielle Marie Dlima, $455,000.

Shaw Ct., 205-Irwin Anolik to Jeffrey Pelkey, $257,500.

Short Branch Rd., 164-Catherine T. and Benjamin N. Zendejas to Felicia T. Kougblenou, $330,000.

Tanterra Dr., 1-Kathrin G. Marone to Matthew L. Gibson, $310,000.

Truslow Rd., 383-Truslow Kelley Investments Corp. to Corey R. Creswell and Olivia M. Harvell, $164,000.

Vista Woods Rd., 78-Izlytland Vargas Olenhartson to Ezequiel Vazquez Arroyo and Mildred Vazquez, $312,000.