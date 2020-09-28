Cascade Falls Dr., 9153-Victoria V. and Christina A. Ignacio to Joshua Hollands, $406,000.

Drum Salute Pl., 12143-Ryan M. Devine to Jasmine M. Curran and Joshua C. Herbstritt, $380,075.

Glen Meadow Lane, 9303-Mansel E. Ellis Jr. and Karen L. Ellis to Matthew and Kristina Lama, $522,500.

Island Fog Ct., 10023-Robert W. Hammerschmidt to Benjamin D. Przybyla and Shui Lin Tzeng, $560,000.

Marble Falls Ct., 9058-Erlk T. and Elise A. Skipper to Christopher James and Wendy Ann Batcsics, $400,000.

Moat Crossing Pl., 8866-Daniel and Kelly Stull to Caroline Elizabeth Young, $380,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9034-Vitelio J. Orantes to Xavier N. Pickett and Gifty Adwoa Appiah Addai Pickett, $440,000.

Sedge St., 12201-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Carlos A. and Carolina F. Garcia, $656,990.

Solitary Pl., 9892-Jonathon and Erica M. Silva to Wei Chuen Chin and Pei Fen Hung, $460,000.

Twin Leaf Dr., 10337-James Daniel and Jennifer Lyn Linney to Brian and Michelle McCarthy, $552,500.

CATHARPIN AREA

Dominique Estates Lane, 12900-Leroy D. and Geraldine J. Huggins to William and Nanci Mackes, $1.1 million.

DALE CITY AREA

Aerial View Rd., 15850-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. and K. Hovnanian Virginia Old GC Inc. to Matthew John and Rachel Elizabeth Erickson, $565,508.

Ashdale Cir., 15010-Patricia D. Boglin to Zia Jawed Dar and Asil A. Shat, $240,000.

Bisbee Ct., 14556-Wajiha Arshad to Tania Islam, $315,000.

Canary Ct., 4519-Walter M. and Walter M. Coleman to Nelson R. Vasquez Anzora and Kate E. Vasquez, $320,000.

Cuddy Loop, 14196, No. 64-Jessie Gares to Melanie Gay Doss, $204,000.

Duran Dr., 14501-Frehiwot Alemayhu to Stephen Louis Gilhaus, $367,000.

Forestdale Ave., 3715-Ramon A. Lopez to Emilio A. Velasquez and Cecilla C. Vasquez Melendez, $299,000.

Hersand Ct., 4724-Adam C. and Donna M. Porras to Fabian Steven Vega Muniz, $277,000.

Jarrell Pl., 15108-Lorna Reyes to Victor Orlando Esquivel and Angela S. Bobadilla Lobaton, $315,000.

Kidwell Dr., 13018-Ronald Mendieta to Samuel and Carmen Saez, $325,000.

Malta St., 14087-Michael D. and Chantel L. Jones to Sharlena S. Delaney, $375,000.

Perch Branch Way, 4569-Carlos A. Ventura and Maylin S. Garcia to Jean Bikah, $315,000.

Quate Lane, 13315-Thomas Mill Corp. to Carlton and Sharon Dickens, $566,376.

Rockinghorse Dr., 14165-Clifton Robert Lingle to Rachel A. Cole, $390,000.

Tenor Ct., 6282-Victor W. and Jackie L. Burnette to Lindsey Elizabeth Maier, $423,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Birch Creek Ct., 2973-Jewel J. Johnston to Yangel A. Ortiz Zambrano and Lisbeth C. Serrano, $420,000.

Branched Oak Rd., 17235-Pulte Home Co. to Steve Koontz, $610,891.

Cottonwood Grove Rd., 1773-Pulte Home Co. to Rikki Jones and Pierre Gorham, $546,997.

Glouster Pointe Dr., 2432-Andrea Grant Wright to Romeo P. and Norka J. Cubas, $610,000.

Hemlock Bay Rd., 2167-NVR Inc. to David Cruz and Luisa I. Echevarria Medina, $521,415.

Jasper Hill Ct., 3200-Thierno Y. and Nene S. Diallo to Donna M. and Sam Barnes, $360,000.

Mountain Laurel Loop, 3245-Rene Zelaya Alvarenga and Edwin G. Martinez Zelaya to Nathan William Grant, $365,000.

Serviceberry Rd., 2010-NVR Inc. to Shukri A. and Petrina N. Pettegrue, $481,450.

Twist Ct., 17723-Daniel K. Rago to Larry Alan Layne Jr., $370,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Avalon Isle Way, 6813-Paul Ross and Brittany A. Demes to Qaiser Khan and Asifa Zaheer, $350,000.

Brown Thrasher Ct., 8842-Rebecca L. Sottile to Andrew Jonathan Ohleger, $460,000.

Chancellorsville Dr., 6120-Toll VIII Partnerships to Clifford and Beverly A. Meriweather, $864,968.

Edgartown Way, 6725-BGRS Relocation Inc. to Frank and Kari Nieto, $589,900.

Fenestra Pl., 8930-Stephen M. and Renee M. Heath to Anthony and Olivia LoBalbo, $590,000.

Haro Trail, 14158-Donald P. and Amanda Mayo to Beverly H. Dixon, $355,000.

Lee Carter Rd., 15821-Luis A. and Jennifer Marie Rossy to Katherine and Joshua Havener, $495,000.

Paddock Ct., 13700-Patricia R. Gallatin to Roxanne B. Everetis, $470,000.

Rocky Run Rd., 8015-Steven E. and Michelle M. Scaplehorn to Cynthia R. Bennett and Alisa Kristine Marshall, $461,000.

Sedona Dr., 14462-Christopher J. Hamlin to Elvis B. Ngeh and Yvonne Koni, $588,000.

Sterling Point Dr., 14088-Eva K. Bulls to Bryce and Natalie Kinsey, $508,500.

Traditions Trail, 6911-Stacy and Bryce Chapman to Albaer Isak Amin Maowad and Kerstin Elkes Awad, $379,900.

Victory Gallop Way, 13479-Thomas H. and Lucia M. Desocio to Bernardino and Patricia Jaramillo, $479,900.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alexandras Keep Lane, 14719-Steven M. Burnham II to Manoj K. Sombahamphe and Prema Subba, $445,000.

Bartrams Forest Lane, 6651-Matthew J. Elmore and Andrea L. Rowday to Brian Francis and Stephanie Jane Vaughan, $499,900.

Corner Post Pl., 14703-Forrest W. Carroll III to Michael Summerhill and Megan Summerhill Doyle, $435,000.

Erinblair Loop, 6028-BGRS Relocation Inc. to Raul and Dunti Lianez, $725,000.

Green Bay St., 16090-Hae Seok Park and Sunil Kim to Ryan Timothy Robert Johnson and Michele A. Johnson, $555,000.

Holshire Way, 14517-Troy S. and Tracy A. Chisholm to Matthew and Jennifer McCarthy, $799,900.

Legacy Way, 15458-Linda L. and Steve D. Martin to Donna S. and Bruce F. Gerdin, $645,000.

Mountain Rd., 3508-FFC Properties Corp. to Nicholas Max and Rebecca Gonzales, $815,000.

Rothschild Ct., 15701-Peter Aln and Cynthia Marie Cornell to Shaun and Sonja Harris, $655,000.

Sherman Oaks Ct., 5476-Bradley D. and Bethanie L. Kaplan to Scott R. and Jondra R. Doyle, $630,000.

Solheim Cup Dr., 5658-Robert W. and Kathie L. McGrane to Michelle and Theodore Charles Nevatt, $490,000.

Yellow Tavern Ct., 14451-Brandon and Kristine Koethe to Francis Appiatse and Mildred Ewudzi, $725,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Bank Beaver Ct., 12028-Henry and Natasha K. June to Isaac C. Manigault and Hillary J. Currie Manigault, $590,000.

Blackburn Cove Lane, 11029-Dream Finders Homes Corp. to Destiny B. Anderson and Devario R. Hawkins, $471,999.

Castle Rd., 7313-Francis M. and Megan A. Gleason to Richard Thomas, $420,000.

Copeland Dr., 9702-Hsino Kan Wang and May Y.M. Wang to Jeffry and Nina Carlson, $495,000.

Eclipse Dr., 15220-David W. and Paula F. Sifferd to Dustin Darone, $454,000.

Fenwood Ct., 7404-Andrew Stephen Nunley to Jose Marie Hernandez Rodriguez, $385,000.

Graves Lane, 9106-Miller and Smith at Richmond Station Corp. to Hellina Mesfen, $414,320.

Lacy Dr., 8075, No. 78-Gerald W. and Jill Marie Luterek to Sih Pramukti, $233,000.

Lucasville Rd., 11716-Matthew J. and Shannon L. Moholland to Hannan L. Bachelder and Matthew W. Carr, $465,000.

Occoquan Forest Dr., 6111-Manuel Gonzalez and Zaida Figuero to Vincent Consumano, $500,500.

Vicksburg Ct., 8806-Soriano Lopez to Matthew Antonio Moran, $268,000.

Whitemoss Dr., 9902-Kevin C. and Amanda J. Willard to Logan James and Halee Reynolds, $395,000.

Wortham Crest Cir., 11235-Jalil Karzan and Shang S. Mahmood to Sergio M. Ballivan Amaya, $272,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Bull Run Rd., 7702-Navigator Homes Corp. to Julia and Vilay Panyanouvong, $397,000.

Duck Pond Terr., 8007-Brittney Michelle Shields to Brendan M.l and Ann E. Jeschke, $355,000.

Lodgepole Ct., 6890-Karen L. Frey and Carol A. Patney to Jennifer M. and Tommy P. Rolls, $675,000.

Signal Hill Rd., 6705-William R. and Martha Vaughn to Lori V. Keller and Tya Lynn Johnson, $690,000.

Somerset Lane, 7658-Federal National Mortgage Association to Raymond C. Timmons Jr., $270,000.

Trappers Ct., 7015-Jorge Q. Collantes and Dora B. Falcon to Alex G. Escudero Villarroel, $585,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Ashgrove Dr., 4402-Mary B. Palya to Joseph S. and Meagan L. Radcliffe, $435,000.

Dancing Leaf Pl., 16050-Karen Bachmann to Arlene Czajczynski, $527,900.

Fairway Dr., 16005-Brendan James and Emily McKenna to Anthony Eugene and Karma Michelle Wurz, $390,000.

Inlet Pl., 15329-Christopher C. and Rosario E. Cicoria to Cynthia Darlene Turner, $314,900.

Pebblewood St., 15872-Victoria Poroj Vides to Hani Fouad Elfarrash, $342,000.

Streamside Ct., 15249-Joseph O’Donnell to Paige Whitney Bartalot, $315,000.

Widewater Dr., 15757-William T. Steinhardt to Edward Loyal and Sarah Broomfield, $346,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Garman Dr., 12611-Peter J. and Kathry A. Gray to Andra Molnar, $740,000.

Lemaster Dr., 12799-Juan J. Hernandez and Karin M. Seidel Hernandez to Danilo H. Marino, $790,000.

Windy Ridge Lane, 10351-Wilmington Trust to Miguel Angel and Susana E. Aguirre, $792,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Anderson Rd., 4120-Kenneth and Maria Cristina Gildner to Carmen E. Lopez Rapalo and Jorge Douglas Romero Del Cid, $329,700.

Perry St., 19113-Troy A. and Lauren F. Meyer to Charles E. and Victoria L. Peyton, $340,000.

Vanetta Ct., 3405-Keith M. and Andrea S. Kehler to James and Mary Cummings, $390,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Barrows Lane, 11765-David A. and Lina Thompson to Jennifer R. Self, $385,000.

Botts Ave., 13704-Janak and Umila Adhikari to Ujjwol Adhikari, $300,000.

Cedar Cove Way, 1800, No. 5-3A-Opal El to Naomi Winaung, $258,000.

Chinkapin Oak Lane, 2936-Joseph S. and Erin N. Healy to Roxanne A. Anthony, $307,500.

Colchester Ferry Pl., 13354-Melissa Leigh Murphree to Kelli Marie Ware, $436,000.

Cranford Dr., 12201-NVR Inc. to Benny M. Bailey Jr., $716,615.

Devonwood Way, 4216-Zurie Younger and Ann Marie Ambrose to Angelie Johnson, $350,000.

Eagle Roost Ct., 16036-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. and K. Hovanian Virginia Old GC Inc. to Cristin and Jeremiah Frost, $524,269.

Elizabeth Reed Way, 4079-K. Hovnanian at Townes at County CTR Corp. to Dung Tien and Kathryn Leimkuhler Lam, $566,173.

Frankfurt Ct., 3012-Brian De and Dorothy De Leon to Shannon E. Fairbank, $350,000.

Georges Knoll Ct., 1671-Lisa and Eric High to Wlliam Loyn and Liza Ann Blacker, $650,000.

Greendale Dr., 13806-Micahel J. Toland to Nicole A. Ongor, $355,000.

Greenvale Rd., 13449-Rebecca Pitkow to Tarka and Robert Strachan, $385,000.

Henry Watts Loop, 2269-Kevin and Tanya Ward to Julia and Henry Lee Thomas, $430,000.

Imperial Eagle Ct., 16012-Unita Alice McKee to Calvin D. and Eurika Renee Colbert, $675,000.

Jodhpur Pl., 13503-Rebecca and Geoffrey Crowley to Kevin Perez and Stephanie Jackson, $475,000.

Koval Lane, 3862-Home Sweet Homes Corp. to Tyler James Farney, $396,000.

Leicestershire St., 15109-Raul Negron Jr. to Amanda K. Dupont, $305,000.

Maine Ct., 15006-Salvador Merino Ortiz to Edwin Chacon, $357,000.

Mays Quarter Rd., 12417-NVR Inc. to Robby D. Trotter, $691,410.

Oakwood Dr., 11906-Elanor J. and Christopher A. Winchester to Caitlin Chrans, $470,000.

Paxton St., 2498-Andrew J. Pippon and Mark A. Mills to Christine K. Jimenez, $300,000.

Putnam Cir., 13171-Brian M. and Patricia A. McGraw to Cheryl L., Stephen M. and Lauren A. Clowser, $320,000.

Rotterdam Loop, 2931-Owen L. and Samaria Y. Malcolm to Farhad Heidary, $370,000.

Stretton Farm Ct., 4317-Fred Jafarzadeh and Farangis Ariasaif to George H. and Latasha N. Robinson, $710,000.

Tilletson Pl., 1809-Daniel N. and Gayle S. Sanders to Alba Luz Veliz Alvarez, $266,000.

Trimaran Way, 2472-Jennifer L. and Kevin J. Gillooly to Tedeneya Abate and Abeselom K. Tessema, $525,000.

Wadsworth Way, 12263-Brooke Stokes to Serra Peck, $216,500.

Willowood Dr., 12048-Bryan M. and Anne E. Zaczek to Lloyd B. and Theresa A. Young, $439,900.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in April in Manassas.

Cannon Ridge Dr., 8996-Aaron T. and Sarah L. Fletcher to Alex Blan, $290,000.

Diane Ct., 8659-Aaron J. and Kimberly M. Gambini to Ebram Said, $320,500.

Gaither St., 8321-Shelley N. Courtney to Juan R. Ayala and Kody Moghaddassi, $330,000.

Hopkins Loop, 9865-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Suzy Nunes Duarte, $490,463.

Liberty Trail, 8607-Edythe A. Amrhein to Renate Daugherty, $363,000.

Richmond Ave., 8569-Dhiraj K. and Arati D. Patel to Harold W. and Angelina M. Crone, $480,000.

Virginia Ave., 8922-Anastasia V. Parrish and Anastasia V. Giardino to Sarah M. Bergmann, $420,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in April in Manassas Park.

Cougar Ct., 9329-Ruth Henriquez Campos to Lance Thomas Elzie, $425,000.

Kristy Dr., 9244-Kevin T. Jones and Paul M. Dorado to Anthony F. and Carols Sepulveda, $315,000.

Pickens Pl., 9816-Erin Marie Pease to Kelsey N. Minyon, $257,000.

Walker Way, 9558-Mathew and Rebecca Mammen to Gloria J. Fawcett and Shakeela S. Din, $268,975.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Apricot St., 538-Bailey D. Mayhew and Krystal K. Edmonds to Michael S. and Katherine E. Keane, $409,500.

Averil Ct., 10-Thomas W. Evans to Mitchel Glen and Andrea Marie Miller, $434,000.

Blair Rd., 7-Churchill Corp. to Janice Christine Harvey, $274,000.

Brixham Ct., 19-Robert A. Mathieson to Marcos and Karen Y. Munoz, $420,000.

Carter St., 100-Estate of Irma A. Clifton and Donna Clifton to Aaron P. and Ronald Mastin, $175,000.

Chestnut Dr., 67-Chasemax Corp. to Joshua David and Cristine M. Crawford, $194,900.

Doyle Pl., 14-Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Richard K. Braun, $61,200.

Executive Cir., 185-Kerry N. Blake to Joseph Nii Ayi Ammah, $325,000.

Genevieve Ct., 20-Patrick and Theresa Bush to Eric Alan and Ronda Sue Brown, $814,999.

Hickory Hill Overlook Ct., 104-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jewel Reyes Sr., $389,000.

Ivywood Dr., 110-Olga A. Parada to Madelyn Maguire, $320,000.

Knot’s Anchor Lane, 40-David M. and Loretta A. Kitchens to Albert L. and Kimberly R. Johnson, $455,000.

Lendall Lane, 709-Jacquelyn C. Jackson to William and Ashley Michelle Willis, $404,000.

Lucy Lane, 55-Valentin M. Vlonga to Kayla J. and Brian Collin Hill, $399,900.

Montpelier Dr., 509-David J. and Brenda Gustafson to Luis F. Torres Cano, $385,000.

Northampton Blvd., 118-Robert T. and Deborah A. Carver to Benoit Jacques Marcel Hamel and Julia Marie Hamel, $439,900.

Pebble Beach Dr., 14-Lewis Dickens Jr. to Amir Siddiqui, $390,000.

Poplar Rd., 2477-Peggy D. Vanhooser to Ryan A. Bierfeldt, $225,000.

Ridgemore Cir., 7-Hardwood Properties Corp. to Rodney J. Filippelli, $329,900.

Scarlet Flax Ct., 6-Curt D. and Christine H. Smolinsky to Andrew R. and Julia P. Stiltner, $759,800.

Shenandoah Lane, 131-Doanld S. and Diane E. Briggs to Mark L. and Lisa Shuley Escario, $327,400.

Southern View Dr., 115-Donald Lee Strickland to Jeffrey Allen and Ann Louise Combs, $449,000.

Tavern Rd., 60-John D. and Lauren H. Pinion to Richard D. and Stephanie L. Atkinson, $435,000.

Turnstone Ct., 63-Michael D. and Talayeh Williams Witt to Rebecca and Brad Hoffman, $628,000.

Wateredge Lane, 98-Genevieve and Steven W. Cunningham to Morgan Randolph Rust and Kristi Wicevic-Rust, $529,900.