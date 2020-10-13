Frank Haskell Ct., 11880-Ryan and Silvia Hannah to Gary and Rochelle Nitz, $545,000.

Huddersfield Way, 8649-Jennine M. Burgess to William J. Thomas and Christine J. Brotherton, $470,000.

Panther Falls Way, 9121-Luke A. and Amy Itnyre to Ashley Renee Runion and Kevin Joseph Goodwin, $400,000.

Scales Pl., 9573-Rafael Perez Lazo and Vanessa Perez to John Paul and Brittany Faith Orozco, $300,000.

Solitary Pl., 9883-James R. and Katherine L. Hardy to Jonathan and Brittni Bouska, $550,000.

Warren Falls Lane, 9303-Joshua and Alessandra Cole to Hyong Hon and Ju Yeon Cha, $419,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Aerial View Rd., 15825-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operation Inc. to Mohammad Bilal Bhatti, $609,990.

Bakersfield St., 14608-Allan R. Aguilar Cardenas and Astrid K. Aguilar to Jaime A. Hernandez, $247,000.

Bobcat Ct., 5037-Jose O. and Miriam S. Caliboso to Jhonny F. Rivera Soria, Adriana Rivera Saavedra and Maria M. Saavedra, $500,000.

Cardin Pl., 15076-Edwin Medina to Zakia Durrani, Chaudhry M. Usman and Fozia B. Durrani, $275,000.

Cloverdale Rd., 15118-Jose E. Barrera to Marco T. Gomez, $329,000.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4794-Christopher Haile to Kaylor A. Nichols, $315,000.

Diehl Ct., 4554-Nicholas M. and Abby E. Breen to Garry S. Banks II and Derra L. Banks, $460,000.

Fontaine Ct., 14397-Joseph McCann to Le Tran, $199,900.

Galapagos Pl., 15043-Juliet Gyimah Akesson to Eugene Paul Cunneely III and Mallory Patricia Sminkey, $340,501.

Gracelyn Ct., 5501-Carl S. and Aleksandra A. Campbell to Ronald L. and Laurie McLendon, $561,000.

Hedrick Lane, 4736-Rosa C. Pineda to Jose R. Aguilar and Antolina Miguel De Aguilar, $233,000.

Kentland Dr., 4332-Welliam Charles and William McLeod to Elmer M. Barrios Perez, $279,900.

Lindendale Rd., 13603-Lillian Evans to Robert Schafer, $299,900.

Neath Dr., 15608-Patrick P. and Amy M. Sullivan to Laura K. Wages, $524,900.

Preston Ct., 6176-Maribel Araujo Rodriguez to Carl Alexander Vancourt and Roya S. Eshpari, $430,000.

Qualey Pl., 5318-Mark L. Escario and Lisa Anne Shutey Escario to Omar T. Al Tameemi, Zainab S. Salman and Ehab T. Timmi, $243,000.

Reardon Lane, 5600-Charles H. and Jaqueline B. Cause to George Winningham, $360,000.

Saint Charles Dr., 5609-House Buyers of America Inc. to Juan C. Villamam and Luz M. Ayala, $285,000.

Swallow Ct., 14839-Michael Winterbauer to Hunter J. Secor and Abigail L. Fleming, $290,000.

Torrence Pl., 4525-Barbara Beakes and estate of Stephen A. Beakes to Arsonia Alemayehu, $350,000.

Whittier Loop, 15047-Irene Harris and Irene S. Badgley to Zabihullah Omerzai, $350,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Francis West Lane, 16875-Roberto C. and Angela R. Scott to Brandon and Kari Dodd, $455,000.

Hemlock Bay Rd., 2141-NVR Inc. to Farhad, Shaima and Sadaf Zia, $420,985.

Porters Inn Dr., 16904-Andre Slonopas to Kara Franklin Taylor, $295,000.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18217-NVR Inc. to Brody A. Price and Morgan E. Skavdahl, $484,685.

Spotted Oak Rd., 17938-Manuel Alejandro and Elisabeth Elliott Betancourt to John Arthur Hagler, $462,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Alpine Bay Loop, 14924-Susan A. Henry to John T. and Sarah Wheeler, $750,000.

Bullen Bluff Terr., 6567-Rebecca P. Marshall to Charles M. Cacioppo, $425,000.

Cedar Branch Dr., 7784-Barg Inc. to Jae Kyun Shin and Jee S. Seo, $270,000.

Covewood Ct., 7635-Walter M. and Gloria Castillo to Justin D. and Dana K. Grimm, $520,000.

Cumberstone Pl., 6938-Clair A. and Luann S. Prenatt to Elizabeth B. and Ricky W. Gundorf, $429,900.

Gary Fisher Trail, 13980-Gloria C. Shaw to Anthony and Aureliana Singleton, $389,000.

James Madison Hwy., 7814-Anthony S. and Leslie S. Johnson to Elvis O. Medina Chevez and Yadira M. Medina Martinez, $475,000.

Ladderbacked Dr., 14346-Marshal Bruce and Dorothy W. Hack to Sung Jin Chung, $680,000.

Manahoac Pl., 6981-Shahzad Hussain to Deetta Wittenberg, $369,000.

Plantation Mill Ct., 14051-Christopher K. and Emily S. Polhemus to Desiree and Jon Kardashian, $529,900.

Santander Dr., 15186-Aldo L. Cruz to Joel Edward Migliaccio and Grace Ting Chao, $570,000.

Sovereign Way, 13688-Isu Kong and Thamara Lue to Young Mi Cho, $569,000.

Trotters Point Lane, 5945-Toll VIII Partnerships to Anthony J. and Eileen F. Byrne, $778,758.

Woodpecker Ct., 9008-Brian Penatzer to Brent E. and Keila M. Thacker, $575,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Arnold Palmer Dr., 15470-Dotan Family Partners to Robert and Kathryn Moreno Dunk, $587,000.

Boothe Lane, 6899-Beverly C. Sullivan to George Christopher and Kimberly Ann Foster, $415,000.

Fourmile Creek Ct., 15843-Thomas J. and Tiffany L. Rogers to Jianlong Gao, $470,000.

Hull Dr., 4617-Janet Chihocky to James Larry Fuller, Janie R. Fuller and Lea Hedquist, $699,900.

Myradale Way, 6151-Michael and Cassie L. Crosby to Carl A. and Ali M. Wickwire, $420,250.

Poplar Hill Rd., 16310-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Michael Colgan, $305,000.

Simon Kenton Rd., 16050-Richard and Cheryl Willard to Monica Rae Mason, $565,000.

Walkerton Ct., 5367-Michael and Petra Brazawski to Adnan Rashid and Sarawat Rahan, $780,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Assateague Pl., 5642-Garry Stephen and Kacie A. Floyd to Collin George and Tamea Darshae Wickware, $535,000.

Blackburn Cove Lane, 11020-DFH Blackburn Corp. to Mauricio Alberto Bertrand Sanchez, $431,645.

Curling Rd., 12569-Jeffrey G. and Mary A. Dionise to Lara Scena Marshall Stetler and Aaron M. Stetler, $640,000.

Estates View Lane, 11350-Sarah Albright to Britton James Niesslein and Robert Jay Charnoff, $499,000.

Fincastle Dr., 5916-Steven D. and Lynn M. MacDonald to Marivelisse Santiago Cordero, $515,000.

Gholson Bridge Ct., 6036-Richard D. and Jeri L. Sammons to Roderick D. Adams, $590,000.

Heritage Crossing Ct., 8314-Tae H. Shin and Sunyoung Park to Ae S. Yi, $358,000.

Hinton Way, 10743-Douglas E. and Nicole S. Murray to Justin Lee Gooch and Kelly Ann Buckley, $420,000.

Kings Arm Dr., 7151-Arthur P. and Kathryn M. Thompson to Timothy Bailey and Lisa Caputo, $459,000.

Lyceum Lane, 5959-Maria Cowan to Pablo and Christine M. Rivera, $585,600.

Mayfield Trace Pl., 10876-Leigh Anne Vaughn to Marieo and Jennifer Foster, $655,000.

Occoquan Forest Dr., 6277-Andrew D. and Sarah Perlman to Morgan and William Hill, $410,000.

Spotsylvania St., 9409-Erik Wade Benedict to Jose A. Reyes Molina and Maria Catalina Cruz Ruiz, $329,999.

Three Otters Pl., 15563-Katherine and Michael Mulligan to Erica N. and Nicholas A. Hilland, $303,640.

Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11173-NVR Inc. to Jamie Kelly and Ann McIlravy, $578,840.

Winfield Loop, 10633-Marguerite A. Winder to Lynn Rachel Capets, $330,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Connor House Rd., 9067-Emily G. George to Matthew and Brittany Henry, $415,000.

Palace Ct., 10671-John W. and Mary C. Baker to Adam H. and Christine Done, $625,000.

Waller Dr., 7780-Michaela Bramble to Lyndel Todd, $610,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Dancing Leaf Pl., 16100-George and Teresa Berkery to Julie Meehan, $425,000.

Holly Hill Dr., 15308-Peter W. and Isabelle H. Doty to David Bernard and Kelli Lynn Barron, $430,000.

Larkspur Lane, 15250-Lucas and Hannah Lawrenz to David Benjamin Bliss, $380,000.

Oak Crest Ct., 15006-Kelli Lynn Gleason and Kelli Lynn Barron to Samantha Nicole Wood, $315,000.

Sheffield Dr., 16202-Robert G. and Candice N. Spiess to Larissa Beatriz Santillana and Walter Stanley Santillana Duenas, $380,000.

Spring Branch Blvd., 5038-Todd and Donna McCullough to Lindsey and Joshua McCullough, $350,000.

Timber Ridge Dr., 4612-Michael and Eliza Bozzelli to Joseph and Lynne Murphy, $525,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Airlea Dr., 11901-Jeffrey and Claire Ball to Michael Ray Williams, $469,000.

Fleetwood Dr., 14350-Patrick Wayne and Jennifer Jean Hallan to Henry B. and Danielle K. Ginn, $475,000.

Greenwich Rd., 7706-Franco Traverso and Samantha Bendigo to Kylie Bopp and Christopher Korb, $414,900.

Old Church Rd., 13304-Anthony and Darlene Bulmer to Katie Patrick, $340,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Candice Dr., 18320-Department of Veterans Affairs to Grayson Dyer, $295,300.

Logstone Dr., 3473-Harinder and Tejinder K. Singh to Alvin K. and Nichole M. Honore, $540,000.

Quantico Gateway Dr., 18483-Lakeshia L. Mincey to Eric Lamar Moton, $477,400.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Aegean Terr., 11393-Monique J. Pires to Heather N. Baskett, $285,000.

Armand Way, 12463-NVR Inc. to James Allen Turbeville and Luz Amparo Romero, $667,900.

Beechtree Lane, 2824-Belay Adenew to Jose G. Rodriguez, $253,000.

Boatswain Cir., 16319-Norman and Terri C. Thompson to Patrick A. and Rebecca Allen, $585,000.

Caledonia Cir., 3419-Ryan O’Malley to Carrie Wilson and James Warren Slatcher, $355,000.

Cara Dr., 12767-Malik A. Hussain and Tehseen Arif to Luis Mejia, $233,000.

Cavalier Dr., 12462-Thelma F. Smith to Gary and Patricia Ann Obermeyer, $520,000.

Chelsea Dr., 3392-Sandra Patino Prado and Carmen Velasco De Lima to Phuong Khanh Nguyen, $350,000.

Cranes Bill Way, 1370-William F. Russell to Michael Bisulca, $345,000.

Danridge Manor Dr., 16639-Sabrina T. and Elvis Eugene Bullock to Jackson L. and Courtney R. Schade, $445,000.

Devils Reach Rd., 1400-Lisa J. Sexton Peter and estate of Philip Francis Sexton Jr. to Betty Lowkaran, $412,000.

Eagle Roost Ct., 16025-K. Hovanian Virginia Operations Inc. and K. Hovnanian Virginia Old GC Inc. to Gideon Ben and Gabrielle A. Sarpong, $591,080.

Enterprise Lane, 14883-Hope Dee Light Zellars to Safa Butt, $295,000.

Ferry Landing Lane, 13359-Michael French and Bobbi J. Hauptmann to Wesley and Kaitlin Wharton, $429,999.

Gardenview Loop, 1043, No. 204-5B-Tameka Nicole Drummond to Paul A. Mendoza, $215,000.

Gunwale Pl., 2407-Michael Erin Lenehan and Judith Karen Paicer Lenehan to Phillip A. and Luz A. Martinez, $386,500.

Hollow Wind Way, 13947, No. 13-4A-Paul K. Adelson to Zachary W. Toll, $250,000.

Indus Dr., 16009-Robert C. and Cyndi A. Schneider to Rainier Alexander Garcia and Karla Fuentes, $405,000.

Laconia Cir., 16013-Robert E. and Frances T. Pinckney to Bethany Letendre and Jacalyn Mullins, $415,000.

Longview Dr. W., 2364-Federal National Mortgage Association to Tuyen Thanh T. Nguyen, $247,000.

Macedonia Dr., 16000-Terry W. and Theresa M. Freeze to Benjamin Philip and Natalie Rence Marquis, $475,000.

Marsala Ct., 2792-KVR Partners Corp. to Karl M. Nicolai, $179,000.

Mays Quarter Rd., 12401-Mohammad Siddique and Nasreen Siddique Sheikh to Pauline Garcia, $690,000.

Montgomery Ave., 2229-Kevin W. and Katy M. Prince to Jose L. Santillan, $390,000.

Orkney Ct., 4313-Debra J. Overing to Ryan and Kayla McNamara, $494,500.

Pilgrim Dr., 2092-Daniel C. and Donna L. Hall to Van Thi Khanh Nguyen, Thanh Thuy Vo and Nam Bac Hoang, $235,000.

Potomac Branch Dr., 14765-Hyung Koo Choi to Hien Trong Truong, $385,000.

Quate Lane, 13072-Paul Edward Oxley to Jamal Naser, $509,000.

Salemway Ct., 3823-Tirapol Rodtim to Jhonimie Bautista and Liesel Valdez Aguas, $275,000.

Soffit Pl., 3512-Kevin G. and Holland F. Werry to Chris and Marshell Saunders, $490,000.

Sunny Brook Ct., 3889-Malcolm J. and Tracy C. Miller to David Musselman, $310,000.

Tideswell Mill Ct., 12222-James B. Akin to Michael Allen Hamer and Rista Gustina Taslim, $610,000.

Trethaway Dr., 13402-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Sonexay and Sengmany Aphayvong, $295,050.

Wadsworth Way, 12233-Todd Christopher and Lynn Michelle Reid to Marcus Nicholson, $215,900.

Wheel Cog Pl., 2271-Mahmood Baligh to Alia Iqbal, $375,000.

Woodfern Ct., 2802-Jeremy D. and Jessica E. Brutsman to Isaac Seals, $456,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in May in Manassas.

Artillery Rd., 8608-Laura Sneed to Steven Tyler and Hillary Seward Lucynski, $334,000.

Braxted Lane, 8543-Jeff Chou to Joann and Robert A. Washington, $295,000.

Georgian Ct., 8429-Khawaja Farooq and Aisha A. Malik to Michael Allers Jr. and Corinne Pierce, $247,400.

Hopkins Loop, 9869-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Christopher Adam Carpenter and Elissa Marie Ashley, $459,990.

Janja Ct., 10387-Joaquin and Melva Moreira to Catarino Hernandez Juarez, $320,000.

Nagle St., 8682-Yilmaz Arnold and Marion Dulkadir to David R. and Angelia H. Chase, $522,000.

Ratcliffe Trail, 10356-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Martese Anthony Crichlow Clay, $425,500.

Taylor St., 9128-Julia Hentz to Andrew Love, $420,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in May in Manassas Park.

Colfax Dr., 129-Carlos H. Castillo Vilanueva to Ruth Marlenuy Osuna, $410,000.

Lanae Lane, 9404-Raechel Serene Hester Timbers and Justin O. Neal Timbers to Tyler T. Sevener and Grace W. Teller, $318,550.

Meeker Ct., 97-Elias S. Pineda to Christine E. Rivera, $325,000.

Silver Meteor Ct., 9407-Dhaval and Mosmi Shah to Kacie Beth Sobsey and Thomas Allen Dillman, $350,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Adler Lane, 1-John Edward and Lynda N. Lee to Lee Peters III, $309,500.

Arden Lane, 101-Gerald R. and Kimberly P. Bessette to Steven John and Cassandra J. Jensen, $625,000.

Berkley Pl., 2-Michael L. and Lora L. Murcray to Patricia Sue O’Neill, $280,000.

Brenthem Farm Dr., 198-Jeffrey Scott and Kimberly Anne Randall to Daniel and Darragh Frye, $695,000.

Brown Cir., 24-Tony L. and Cynthia A. Main to Jared Wallace and Shayla Marese Gemmill, $320,000.

Camden Dr., 101-Estate of Jacklin M. and Paul Phillip Johnson to Autumn M. Onna, $340,000.

Cherry Laurel Dr., 67-Aric and Rebecca Armstrong to Jose Luis Tueros, $310,000.

Columbus Dr., 1007-Kenneth Lee and W. Susan Wrisley to Silvana E. Quiroz, $290,000.

Courthouse Manor Dr., 131-Steven L. and Valerie M. Green to Shadae Bryant, $474,800.

Devonshire Lane, 6-George A. and Donna E. Carpenter to Ryan E. and Alexis Benes, $420,000.

Enon Rd., 446-Kathy L. Mason to Samantha Nicole Mason, $288,500.

Hollister Lane, 100-Tyler Michael and Alida Dean to Erin Nicole Jones and Christopher Lopez, $325,000.

John Jay Rd., 17-Christine M. Markevicz to Jessica Johnson, $370,500.

London Way, 35-Matthew Lane and Raquel Daniela Paull to Tamika L. Kelly, $440,000.

Meade Ct., 22-James Crook to Kelly M. and Robert William Vigil, $373,000.

Neville Ct., 24-Christopher C. and Kimberly K. Rankin to Robert James and Kellie Jo Gilbert, $415,000.

Ontell Ct., 6-Kenneth and Jeschelle Marshall to Jeffrey T. Bergquist, $347,000.

Pendleton Rd., 31-Cedar Homes Investments Corp. to Christie John Torres, $229,900.

Poplar Rd., 957-Tiina K.O. Rodrigue to Keith and Kimberlee Greer, $195,000.

Saint Marys Lane, 6-Scott C. Limbert to Scott T. and Christie M. Riggins, $435,000.

Snapdragon Dr., 2-Robert A. and Allison A. Hickey to Leroy A. Fung and Amy Rodriguez, $950,000.

Sunny Hill Ct., 108-Ires VA Corp. to Jinjing Chen and Songhua Xu, $260,000.

Verbena Dr., 172-Stephanie N. and Marvin E. Polk to Raymond and Mary S. Keller, $535,000.

Warbler Ct., 5-James J. and Melissa Rodden to Alex A. Aguilar, $465,000.

Westminster Lane, 405-Leonardo V. and Ainura San Diego to Ramon E. Castillo and Mercedes A. Javier Castillo, $223,000.