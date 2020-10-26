Chippenham Ct., 12549-Jeffrey and Melissa Zellers to James R. O’Doherty, $567,000.

Dochart Sound Lane, 9883-Imtinan Ullah to Wael H. Zakhary and Nessreen N. Saleeb, $347,100.

Erroll Lane, 12520-Nicholas and Stacey Sucic to Harvinder Singh Jhuj and Rajmesh Jathoul, $525,000.

Gentle Shade Dr., 12821-NRPL Trust 2018-2 to Jim Chaffee, $490,000.

Lenoir Park Way, 9005-Buckland Farm Corp. to Leonid and Courtney Sakhvoruk, $265,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9019-Brian M. and Megan Holak Skinner to Michael Alexander and Kailey Byrge, $400,000.

Sedge St., 12265-Kristian S. and Stephanie L. Hassinger to David J. and Melody Williams, $685,000.

Spring Iris Dr., 10346-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to London O. Neil Wiggins and Tamika Dawn Wiggins, $671,086.

DALE CITY AREA

Barkwood Dr., 15049-Kevin F. and Jessica E. Molloy to Norma Lopez, $389,000.

Box Turtle Ct., 5344-Michael S. and Joline D. Bermes to Bryan C. and Lindsay S. Trainor, $505,000.

Charles Ewell Lane, 5171-Henry L. Jones Jr. and Mary B. Danner Jones to Christopher S. and Debra G. Dodson, $545,000.

Dale Blvd., 4491-Resource Investments Corp. to Adrienne Robinson, $380,000.

Danville Rd., 14623-Amalia Cleopatra to Aura Vega Valdez and Claudia J. Vega Valdez, $320,000.

Fortuna Ct., 3808-Ires VA Corp. to Hector A. Rodriguez, $330,000.

Galapagos Pl., 15093-Simon G. and Jessica Courtman to Jahnaire Breckenridge, $325,000.

Gum Lane, 13903-Vincent and Tina Fleming to Dustin Mellott, $334,900.

Kaye Rd., 4902-Anthony J. Valentin Jr. and Leanne M. Thomas to Merlin J. Palma and Salomon Antonio Ramos, $380,000.

Meadowbrook Rd., 13799-Christian A. Hernandez and Danielle Cornish to Cynthia Torres and Yan P. Larenas Bobadilla, $344,900.

Nickleson Dr., 13404-Thu Hong Thi Le to Ursula Helene King, $375,000.

Park Ct. S., 4761-Ethel T. Wooten to Kenneth W. Bridge and Angela Maria Baker Bridge, $270,000.

Quaint Dr., 5404-James T. and Maricia M. Melvin to Robin C. and Theresa L. Bodie, $525,000.

Quixote Ct., 4960-Thomas Mill Corp. to Kashif Yasin and Saima Kashif, $560,875.

Rockcliff Lane, 5786-Anita Louise McAndrew to Hector and Darlene Marrero, $355,000.

Southgate Ct., 14316-Wyane T. and Eugenia J. Doran to Charles E. Book, $347,000.

Tenor Ct., 6270-Loretta B. Hill to Linda Theresa Spady, $385,000.

Traverser Ct., 15598-Charlene Thorpe to Micah J. and Jena R. Williams, $262,500.

DUMFRIES AREA

Conqueror Ct., 2451-Valerie O. Walker to Gavin Joseph and Edwina Lynn Simms, $500,000.

Gibson Mill Rd., 17063-Soufiane Balmakhtar and Nicholle E. Wilson to Corey Montez Morgan, $325,000.

Hemlock Bay Rd., 2145-NVR Inc. to Michael R. and Katie E. Rushin, $422,085.

Myrtlewood Dr., 2938-Jose G. Marquez and Blanca A. Chavarria to Olaniyi M. and Kike Ogbonlaiye, $473,000.

Red Cedar Rd., 18067-NVR Inc. to Juan S. and Sarah J. Gonzalez, $505,726.

Tebbs Lane, 18180-Joel W. and Demetria Thomas to Carlos Alberto Salazar and Olga Nicole Castro, $380,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Banbury Dr., 4346-Ronni Evans to Skylar J. Moore and Christina M. Prat, $685,000.

Chancellorsville Dr., 6214-Toll VII Partnerships to Huei Cheng James Liu and Jing Liu, $617,092.

Crescent Park Dr., 7921-Steven M. Taylor to Jaybe Jane T. Jackson, $285,000.

Derby Run Way, 6833-Obadiah A. and Claudia C. Dugan to Richard Eugene Burkowicz, $479,900.

Hampton Bay Lane, 6803-Christopher V. Traxler to Jessica Prochaska, $265,000.

Kylewood Way, 14530-Calvin C. Moh and Caitlin M. Isibel to Glenn Padeway, $265,000.

Lippizan Pl., 8421-Crystel C. and Spencer M. Bend to Christopher R. and Erin A. Lindsey, $550,000.

Montour Heights Dr., 8075-Gary Kevin Hutcheson Jr. to Florent and Amanda Verdier, $405,900.

Rainy Day Way, 12200-Brian D. and Lecia P. Marsh to Brett and Victoria H. Green, $550,000.

Senea Dr., 13751-Amirul I. Sheikh and Farhana Easmin to Alexander Tikhonov and Ina Tsikhanava, $472,500.

Tackhouse Ct., 13537-Jacqueline O. Saravia to Maria Kolesnikova, $378,000.

Wales Ct., 8633-Chen Ye David Yang and Wang Ling Kelly Yang to Matthew A. and Nicole Garrett Burg, $591,500.

HAYMARKET AREA

Allens Mill Blvd., 4688-Carlos J. and Anna Ennis Martinez to Alexander C. Marois, $565,000.

Berkeley Dr., 15611-Kevin and Colleen Hynes to Jessica Renee and Bo Lind, $660,000.

Clementine Way, 15031-Mohamed B. Elgeddawi to James Steven and Lori L. Jessup, $440,000.

Gore Dr., 2412-Jennifer Y. Townsend and estate of Taija Lim to Kristen Elaine Gates and Thomas Scott Anglin, $250,000.

Keavy Ridge Ct., 14736-Gary Davies Jr. to Duncan Hall and Kelsy E. Dominick, $535,000.

Piedmont Vista Dr., 13749-Douglass A. and Elizabeth R. Stafford to Mahmudur Rashid and Tamanna Tabassum, $717,000.

Sage Run Rd., 15180-Charles Warren Hughs to Micah H. Willis, $305,000.

Strayer Lane, 14814-William Duane Sales to Sonya Salary, $435,000.

Woodley Hills Rd., 16143-Curtis E. and Sarah E. Keaton to Nathan E. and Samantha E. Oubre, $651,221.

MANASSAS AREA

Bayonet Way, 8155, No. 203-Erin M. Connolly to Jessica and David Burr Scheip, $230,000.

Botsford Rd., 9718-Constance Carroll Goulet and Kevin R. McCarthy to Brenden Dale and Wendy Lauren Moran, $340,000.

Cecil Rd., 11735-Jue Wang to Nicholas Lanehart, $310,000.

Fancy Farm Ct., 15583-Travis and Satosha Patterson to Greg A. and Kelcie L. Hall, $539,500.

Flager Cir., 7896-Russell C. and Victor S. Goss to Bryan and Kristina Taggart, $329,900.

Gordon Dr., 13412-William and Karen Miller to Kyle Zachary Fleming and Alisa Askovic, $370,000.

Hidden Spring Dr., 9367-Darryl W. and Nancy A. Blan to Stephen R. Farrell, $475,000.

Inspiration Point Pl., 10964-John W. and Magdalene J. Daily to Benjamin Paul and Shawna Marie Sisney, $555,000.

Lacy Dr., 8079, No. 8-Parker Terry to Treca Stark, $233,000.

Marie Dr., 13374-Justin D. and Dana K. Grimm to Jonathan J. Foreman, $420,000.

Persinger House Ct., 6045-Michael A. and S. Lechelle Tekesky to David and Jennifer Muhl, $615,000.

Scotland Loop, 8359-Carlos Antonio Rios and Elsa Maria Salas De Rios to David E. Brownley, $310,000.

Stonebrook Dr., 11142-Catherine M. Scilingo to Christopher Thomas Kolsti, $450,000.

Summer Breeze Pl., 8429-Ritchie Carroll to Robert A. Vignola, Tiffany N. Carter Vignola and Cheryl Elizabeth Carter, $579,000.

Wainwright Pl., 11108-Semon S. and Gemma B. Samaha to Nicholas R. Plum, $355,000.

Whitting Dr., 8032-Mark N. and Rhonda Jean Wicker to Joel Michael and Taryn Jean Tangeman, $622,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Calder Ct., 9140-Sean J. and Amanda Raftery to Christina Brennan, $525,000.

Dahlgren Ridge Rd., 8936-Udomchesda Richardpul and Sona Hong to Jeffrey M. Bowen and Tanika Michelle King, $410,000.

Knightshayes Dr., 7735-Barry D. and Sandra A. Goodwin to Jeremiah Rogers, $620,000.

Rainwater Cir., 8131-Bobbie Kim McGlaughlin to Andrew J. McRae, $335,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Benecia Lane, 4899-Regina M. Keitt and Linda Faye Jennings to Qaisu Rahman and Sadaf Hamdam, $335,000.

Exeter Dr., 4267-Mark Allan and Bethany Jane Thompson to Christopher R. and Tara M. Gesling, $515,000.

Hopkins Dr., 4704-Jeneen M. and Michael C. Harris to Jason M. and Samantha W. McKeogh, $465,000.

Mill Spring Dr., 15079-Peggy D. Kesock to Pamela Ann and David Daniel Valdez, $310,000.

Philena St., 4141-Dalbir and Hardev K. Singh to Antuinette N. Miles and Clarrissa Darden, $464,900.

Spalding Dr., 4608-L. Elliott and Lori E. Leary to Michael and Eliza Bozzelli, $745,000.

Streamside Ct., 15217-Jacob M. Wavrin and Emily K. Taylor to Lydia Maxine Harshbarger, $333,000.

Windward Ct., 15537-Matthew G. and Michelle D. Esmacher to Anne Marie D. and Christopher M. Guthrie, $515,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Bristow Rd., 12570-Alfred H. Thompson III to Matthew Stephen Thompson, $280,000.

Homestead Dr., 12512-James L. Burton to Sterling and Kimberly J. Schaefer, $515,000.

Schaeffer Lane, 10713-Stephen I. Ibarra and Cari C. Salinas Ibarra to Teresa J. Omonte, $450,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Dondis Creek Dr., 3375-Curtis Lee and Sheila Garvin Wrenn to Cynthia Y. Bethea, $581,000.

Oakham Mount Dr., 3379-Ires VA Corp. to Teresa Chavez, $400,000.

Stonewall Manor Dr., 3601-Benjamin A. and Caroline M. Beliles to Latasha Demetra Monique Stewart and Thomas Edward Stewart II, $565,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Antietam Rd., 11793-Rosemary S. Lewis to Marcus A. and Lindsey A. Gullett, $585,000.

Barge Cir., 16620-Cowan Properties Corp. to Angelica C. Drumm, $407,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 525, No. 402-Arvel J. and Nancy K. Edens to Alpheus and Joanne Junker Arrington, $457,000.

Bracknell Dr., 3649-Dora B. Gallego to Monique Jenae Pires, $430,000.

Chablis Cir., 2819-Shelly Marie West Coleman to Walter Vergel Paredes and Jacinto T. Capacyachi, $165,000.

Colby Dr., 12809-Paul L. and Tammy L. McNeely to Brittany B. and Nicholas Stormwood, $360,000.

Crest Maple Dr., 11629-Christine Janus to Giancarlo A. and Casey Hingston Furgiuele, $649,000.

Deepford Dr., 2506-Travis Lee and Erin Michelle Bauer to Ann Sommer Rutherford, $505,000.

E St., 1307-Martin M. Salgado to Estefani Yorleni Lazo Vilorio, $200,000.

Eastbourne Dr., 2466-John and Magen E. Cheatham to Clea Counts and Devon Overstreet, $301,000.

Exmore Ct., 15506-Curtis C. and Janet Smith to Noorullah Atmar and Fnu Benafsha, $390,000.

Flint Hill Pl., 3417-Michael T. and Cynthia L. Cooper to Jerry L. and Andrea L. Bortner, $469,000.

Gordon Blvd., 12705, No. 32-Heshan Attia and Naglaa Khalifa to Jacqueline Rose Marie Dickman, $205,000.

Halifax Rd., 1820-Michelle Hitomi Robinson and Sherry Lenora Ruch to Wayne Smith, $277,000.

Horseshoe Lane, 15645-Eloise Lopez to Joyce and Jake Day, $142,000.

Jennings St., 2044-Juan D. and Tanesha Antoinette Yates to Muhammad Ali and Abdul Karim Memon, $552,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15504-Mia Artson and Shenee M. Wilson to Edythe Pendergast, $340,000.

Lamar Rd., 14413-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Luis A. Reyes and Jaime Reyes Zendejas, $321,000.

Lord Culpeper Ct., 15286-Ajmir K. and Amanjit S. Sohi to Justin and Sergia Christy Jaca, $477,000.

Mason Creek Cir., 14707-Perry Singleton to Lisa M. Moos, $340,000.

Michigan Rd., 15208-Jose Rufino and Maria Elizabeth Urrutia to Jose Ambriz Juarez, $350,000.

Newcastle Loop, 12347-Kelly and Matthew Deering to Deserai A. Wood, $284,900.

Pepperidge Ct., 3984-Jose David and Marlyn Cabrera to Liyuwork D. Tegegn and Dereje A. Hailemariam, $355,000.

Plumage Eagle St., 16425-Larry A. and Kelly D. Layne to Adegboyega A. and Cecilia O. Adeniji, $500,000.

Presidio Way, 12104-Mohammad Y. and Tariq Haikalzada to John Osei and Robbina Osei Owusu, $355,000.

Seminole Rd., 3050-Pakstates Enterprises Corp. to Scott R. Eveland, $355,000.

Stallion Ct., 12082-Everett R. and Sandra J. Pierson to Christopher Taylor Edwards, $320,000.

Sweeney Lane, 16819-Jeffrey Thomas Ley to Jargal Itgel, $375,000.

Topsail Lane, 16355-Roderick D. and Lena M. Hall to Scott J. Parsons and Denise L. Guess Parsons, $485,000.

Turnbuckle Lane, 2209-Yasser M. and Fatima Z. Benadada to Christopher Michael and Mary Jane Mitchell, $530,000.

Wermuth Way, 4764-Camerand P. and Celia R. Ersch to Rosa Fisher, $484,000.

Winona Dr., 12108-James and Lisa M. Harris to Joshua and Jessica Gibbs, $340,000.

Wyndale Ct., 3264-Amy P. and Robert J. Staaf to Cody W. Brockman, $285,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in May in Manassas.

Bayberry Ave., 9215-Beecher and Maude E. Morris to Edsel Rodriguez Matulac and Maricon Mesina Matulac II, $405,000.

Carlton Dr., 8697-Michael Wayne Kidwell and estate of Delores A. Kidwell to Rene M. Moreno Batres, $268,000.

Fendall St., 9942-Sarah and Daniel Chittal to Michael Davis Welch, $380,000.

Hopkins Loop, 9881-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Lee Edward Cobb, $469,990.

Liberty Trail, 8605-Doris K. Jones to Thomas C. and Mary E. Walsh, $368,500.

River Crest Rd., 9360-Francis A. Dutch to Emily G. George, $457,000.

Town Lane, 9838-Julia E. Lemus to Julio A. Chicas Medrano, $227,500.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in May in Manassas Park.

Colburn Dr., 166-MBS Homes Corp. to Manuel Alas Guardado and Fatima Castillo De Alas, $335,000.

Golf Ct., 9202-Robert C. and Myung Hee Kim to Matthew Shelton and Eda Kocak-Shelton, $535,000.

Kirby St., 275-Luis Fernando Arias Guzman to Ishmael Shakir Oyegbola, $275,000.

Martin Dr., 143-Jenny Marie Clatterbuck to Joshua Strong and Erin Theresa Potts, $280,000.

Scott Dr., 162-Jonathan D. and Ashley C. Perryman to Alexander De Jesus Barahona Amaya and Yesenia Palacios De Barahona, $305,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Almond Dr., 250-Michael W. and Coraly Schreiber to Daniel and Jackeline Roman, $530,000.

Ashcroft Dr., 36-Jay F. and Linda L. Haley to Adam B. and Kaitlyn N. Lipscomb, $380,000.

Birney Ct., 24-Michael J. and Maria L. Stafford to Esmeralda and Reynaldo Ramirez, $460,000.

Brickert St., 111-Agueda Flores to Nicholas D. and Brittany L. Vogel, $359,000.

Brush Everard Ct., 96-Tracey L. Cross to Marzia and Mohammad Shafiq Qureshi, $400,000.

Cannon Ridge Dr., 61-James D. and Tracy L. Flick to Tyler Jennings and Courtney Lynn Nice, $389,000.

Clint Lane, 516-Richard William and Carrie Marie Corwin to Pattavy Jonathan Voravong, $225,000.

Country Manor Dr., 18-Vira and Khamkhong Lanpolsaen to Jennifer Kingham, $470,000.

Crows Nest Cove, 213-Megan J. Holste to Ronald and Heather Rempert, $310,000.

Edwin Ct., 8-Lucas A. and Tennie S. Crider to Ashley Vang, $425,000.

Fence Post Rd., 114-Todd and Brandi Denton to Patricia T. Henson, $325,000.

Garrisonville Rd., 1425-Bibi Rita and Terry A. Butcher to Alberto Avelar, $375,450.

Hickory Lane, 7-Anthony Scholeno and Dana Weber to Robert J. and Valeria P. White, $339,000.

Hollywood Farm Rd., 550-Foundation Development Corp. to William A. Chavez and Rossana I. Pineda, $267,000.

Kings Crest Dr., 506-Jonny A. Barrera Najarro to Reashamor I. Maysha Ba and Desherryl Lavita Prather, $275,000.

Monitor Dr., 2018-Kevin R. Leifheit to Ezequiel and Celene Chavez, $392,500.

Oakridge Dr., 435-Melanie K. and Jerry L. Leblanc to Virginia Maria Brown, $405,000.

Payton Dr., 808-James J. and Lorraine L. Geraghty to John Robert Kukrak, $250,000.

Pinkerton Ct., 18-Wendy J. Carpenter to Benjamin T. and Sarah Rizvi Watkins, $530,000.

Raynar Ct., 107-Sreenivasa R. Vennapusa to Bright and Gloria Yeboah, $303,000.

Shale Ct., 2-Jeffrey and Dawn Michelle Furnia to Vera Adjoa and Frederick T. Gyamfi, $412,000.

Sovereign Natalie Walk, 124-Mark T. and Patricia J. Bortfeld to Robert Jay and Joan L. Orsi, $478,000.

Thornberry Lane, 27-John Liam and Christiane Wurth House to Zinilabidine Lakhlifi, $372,000.

Village Grove Rd., 72-William P. and Dorothy V. Wikle to Sunday D. Ajibola, $390,000.

Waters Cove Ct., 514-Winning Home Strategies Corp. to Wayne H. Cai, $266,000.

Wiltshire Dr., 46-Joyce E. Thompson to Samuel K. Bruce, $428,000.