RICHMOND, Va. — The principal at the center of a standardized test cheating probe at a Virginia elementary school has resigned.

Media outlets report that the Richmond School Board accepted the resignations of Kiwana Yates and four teachers on Monday.

A Virginia Department of Education investigation released last week found that that a select group of teachers at George Washington Carver Elementary School, led by Yates, helped students taking the tests. The report states some teachers would help students if they raised their hand or indicate whether answers were correct.

Assistant Principal Fay Joyner also resigned. She was named in the report, but wasn’t associated with the cheating ring.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says the “actions were a betrayal of trust” and they can’t work for the school system.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.