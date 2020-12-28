Hopkins wrote that the high school senior Edwin Roberto Rivera Juarez was lively and had a great sense of humor. She also wrote that he was a talented soccer player who was making his way to captain of the team.
She wrote that he has a younger brother and sister who he adored.
“He had an uncanny ability to touch people in a way that bonded them together,” Hopkins wrote.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing to investigate the death on Christmas. Police said that Juarez and two other teenaged relatives were handling a firearm when the weapon discharged.
Police said a 13-year-old was in procession of the firearm when it fired. Juarez was struck in the upper body and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
