PASADENA, Md. — A Maryland substitute teacher who a principal says taped a second-grade student to a chair has been suspended.

News outlets cite a letter this week from Lake Shore Elementary School Principal Julie Little-McVearry that says the long-term substitute told the student she would tape him to his chair if he didn’t return to his seat. The principal says the student “found the remark funny” and the teacher proceeded with the taping.

Little-McVearry says she learned of the incident from a parent, and contacted human resources. The teacher won’t be placed in an Anne Arundel County school until the matter is resolved, and the school is looking for another long-term substitute for the class.

Police have been notified.

Little-McVearry asserted “every child is embraced, loved, and nurtured” at Lake Shore.

