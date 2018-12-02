POUND, Va. — Two guards at a maximum security prison in Virginia are recovering after being attacked by an inmate.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said two officers at the Red Onion State Prison were attacked early Sunday.

The department said a 31-year-old inmate appeared to have used a homemade weapon.

One officer received puncture wounds to his upper body and another appears to have a broken knee. Both officers are expected to be released from a hospital later Sunday.

The department did not release the names of the officers or the inmate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.