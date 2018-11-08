THE DISTRICT

Prison time for woman who sold fake pot

A 20-year-old District woman was sentenced to six months in prison for selling synthetic marijuana in Northeast Washington on Dec. 31, 2016, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sentenced Briana Barnes on Tuesday following her guilty plea in August for unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said an undercover D.C. police officer witnessed Barnes make drug transactions as she sat in the passenger seat of a Mercedes sedan in the 2200 block of S Street NE on Dec. 31, 2016. After watching several transactions among pedestrians, Barnes and a man in the driver’s seat of the Mercedes, the undercover officer signaled for an arrest team.

The driver sped off, authorities said. Police later caught Barnes and the driver in the 2200 block of Rand Place NE. Investigators recovered a large black garbage bag from behind the passenger seat of the Mercedes and in the bag was nearly 3,000 grams of the synthetic drug FUB-AMB. The driver of the car still faces charges, officials said.

— Clarence Wiliams

Man fatally stabbed

in Northeast D.C.

A man was fatally stabbed Thursday morning near the Hechinger Mall in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE, which is near Starburst Plaza, named for a confluence of streets that meet at the location.

Police said the victim was unconscious at the scene. It was not immediately clear whether the stabbing occurred outside or inside a building or residence. His name was not made public pending notification of relatives.

Police in September reported an uptick in violence along the Benning Road corridor in Northeast, which stretches east from the plaza about 10 blocks between the neighborhoods of Kingman Park and Carver-Langston. Starburst Plaza is made up of Bladensburg Road, H Street, Florida Avenue, Benning Road and Maryland Avenue.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Wheaton

A 47-year-old man riding a bike was struck and killed Wednesday evening by a vehicle in Wheaton, officials said.

The incident happened around 6:26 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Goodhill roads. Montgomery County Police said the cyclist was heading west on Randolph Road as a 2019 BMW M240i was heading in the same direction.

Police said the cyclist then crossed the westbound lanes of Randolph Road and collided with the BMW.

Authorities said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not immediately identified, pending notification of family. The BMW’s driver, 57, was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Moped driver dies after Fairfax crash

A man driving a moped died Wednesday night after he struck a median and a sign in Northern Virginia, authorities said.



The incident happened around 10 p.m. on the east side of Lee Highway near Waples Mill Road in the Fair Oaks area, according to Fairfax County Police.

The man, riding a 2018 Leike moped, was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

His name was not released, pending notification of relatives. Police said speed did not appear to be a factor. Detectives are checking to see whether alcohol was a factor.

— Dana Hedgpeth