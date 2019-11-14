A former aide filed a lawsuit against Adams in July saying the Richmond-area lawmaker hacked into a private email account without permission.
Maureen Hains said she worked for Adams both as a political aide and as an unpaid helper with Adams’ job as a nurse practitioner. Hains said Adams hacked into her private email account to delete possible evidence of health care privacy law violations.
