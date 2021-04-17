News outlets report Friday’s walkout and protest also included students at two other private schools in the city, Roland Park Country School and Gilman School. Black students at the three predominantly white schools have coordinated advocacy efforts following nationwide protests last year over racial injustice.
Bryn Mawr declined to address Knight’s resignation but issued a statement Friday supporting students for “using their bold voices for a better world.”
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.