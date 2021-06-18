A police helicopter helped track the vehicle as the teen ran red lights and then bailed out, police said. Video from the helicopter shows the teen running down an alley and a police SUV following behind. The SUV strikes the teen as it turns into a grassy area and the teen falls to the ground. Officers on foot immediately approach the teen and a voice can be heard on the video requesting a medic.
As officers rendered aid, police said they found a semi-automatic airsoft handgun in the teen’s pant leg. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. He was charged as an adult with armed carjacking and other offenses, but his name wasn’t released because of his age, police said.
Video was forwarded to the department’s Public Integrity Bureau, police said. The Special Investigation Response Team is investigating this as a use of force incident and an internal investigation has been launched.
No officers have been placed on leave or special duty, police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said by email.