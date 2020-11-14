Alumni threated to stop donations, while parents said they are reevaluating whether to enroll their children. Students are debating a demonstration.
University spokeswoman Stephanie Smaglo told the newspaper the school does not comment on personnel matters, but it is addressing the situation through its “internal processes and policies.”
“These views and opinions are expressly the individual’s own,” the university said in a statement. “Civic engagement and religious freedom are at the core of the University’s values, and we remain an inclusive and caring community that empowers meaningful relationships through listening, understanding, and communication.”
Ewell’s post also accused Biden supporters of corrupting the election, youth and country. The post was meant to be seen only by his Facebook friends, but someone took a screenshot and made it public.
The post is no longer visible on Ewell’s Facebook page. He declined a request for comment from the newspaper.
Virginia voters on Nov. 3 awarded the state’s 13 electoral votes to Biden.
