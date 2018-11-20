RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia War Memorial will present a special program highlighting the contributions of Native American soldiers who fought in World War I.

“Great War, Great Warriors” will be presented Nov. 27 by Powhatan Red Cloud Owen, a member of Virginia’s Chickahominy Tribe and a decorated Vietnam War veteran. He will discuss how Native American soldiers served with distinction in Europe during the war, from the Choctaw Code Talkers to the North American Indian Cavalry.

The program is being held to commemorate Native American Heritage Month and the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day and the end of the war.

It will be presented in the VMI Alumni Hall of Honor in the Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center at the Memorial. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.