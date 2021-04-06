Billups and his mother, Cheryl Gaines, who is an ordained minister, live in Bowie. Back in 2010, after hearing about a drive-by shooting in Southeast D.C. — nine shot, four teenagers killed — Gaines thought about starting an urban garden to help the traumatized community heal. Two years later, they did just that and called it Project EDEN (Everyone Deserves to Eat Naturally).

Billups was 12 when the first seeds were planted. He’s been tending to the garden ever since.

“He fell in love with it,” Gaines said. “He got involved because of me, but he stayed because he was having a positive impact on the community.”

Billups became garden manager for Project EDEN and recently built another garden at Faith Presbyterian Church, a few blocks from where the 2010 shooting occurred. That garden, EDEN at Faith, was dedicated to Travis Ruth, a friend of Billups who was shot and killed in Southeast in 2019. He was 21.

“I don’t want to overestimate the value of urban gardening — it is not a one-size-fits-all, quick fix for the structural problems affecting society,” Billups said. “But I’ve seen how gardens can help alleviate the impact of food deserts and also help residents build a sense of community.”

And although homicides continue to rise in Southeast, he still sees gardening as potentially “a form of resistance against the inherent violence of political systems that enable capitalism to exploit and degrade the environment and our humanity.”

As spring turns to summer, a cornucopia of veggies, fruits and spices is expected to be harvested for hundreds, if not thousands of residents in a part of the city long plagued by poverty, unemployment, gun violence and a lack of stores offering healthy foods.

For his efforts, Billups was honored by the Audubon Naturalist Society as its Environmental Youth Champion at the “Taking Nature Black” conference in Chevy Chase earlier this year. The conference brings together African Americans and other people of color to share ideas about attacking environmental racism and climate change, especially when they are working within White organizations that deny the existence of such racism.

In managing the gardens, Billups has worked with church groups and nonprofits to provide nutrition education and gardening instruction for residents, green summer jobs for youths, and community service opportunities for citizens returning from prison.

Billups graduated from American University in May with a bachelor’s degree in international studies, having focused on environmental sustainability and global health, along with global identity, race, gender and culture.

With the nation’s pandemic-wrecked economy appearing on the rebound, and environmental justice on the Biden administration agenda, Billups is hoping he’ll be able to parlay his unique skills and experience into a satisfying full-time job.

“I want to do work that will have an impact on people in a tangible way,” he said. “I want it to be rooted in the community and make a difference that you can see. I want a job that reflects the values that I hold and contributes to the improvement of life on the ground.”

He’d like to live in Baltimore, so he applied for a job at, among other places, Moveable Feast, a charitable organization that provides nutritious home-delivered meals to Marylanders with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other life-threatening diseases. He could be a fundraiser, he says, given his experience as the “lead Phonathon supervisor” with the AU Office of Development, where he raised thousands of dollars from donors and graduates.

“I don’t have the power to shape the world in my image, so I have to find a way to fit in, grow, learn and support myself,” he said. “I just know I don’t want to lose sight of what matters.”

Project EDEN matters. The greenhouse and plant beds are on backyard land leased from homeowners, not far from where Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue merges and South Capitol Street SE. As gentrification continued to sweep across the city, the property caught the eye of developers who are negotiating with owners to purchase it.

Gaines, who holds worship service on Sundays in Oxon Run Park in Southeast — Church of the Field, she calls it — is concerned that the garden will be destroyed. “We have provided so many jobs, so much food,” she said. “It feels personal to have them trying to take it away.”

Billups said, “I’d be more hopeful if people were being educated about the ways resources are being unfairly distributed between the marginalized and the privileged. We should think more critically about our own lives and how we can make the nation a better place for everybody.”

Meantime, he plans to continue making the case for urban gardens and, hopefully, find a job that will put his talents to good use.

“I didn’t like vegetables at all as a kid,” he said. “But through the process of growing them, being able to touch the vegetables I grew, to wash and cook them myself, I came to realize that these things are good.”

In his hand was the freshly picked Swiss chard. By the fruit of his labor, he was taking control of his health. His life.

“It’s empowering, a special kind of gratification,” he said.