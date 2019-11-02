The court would still hold a hearing before making a final decision on a judge’s status.
Last year, the commission recommended an immediate suspension for District Judge Devy Patterson Russell after concluding she yelled at colleagues, pushed a clerk and didn’t properly handle search warrant materials. She continued to hear cases for seven months while she waited for a decision from the court.
