The portion is called MVP Southgate. And it would start at the main pipeline’s terminus in Virginia’s Pittsylvania County and run for 75 miles into North Carolina.
The federal appeals court ordered North Carolina regulators to address why certification was denied outright instead of giving it conditional approval. The court also asked the regulators to address inconsistent statements about the project’s impact on bodies of water.
The main portion of the pipeline would run for 300 miles in West Virginia and southwest Virginia. North Carolina’s denial was based in large part on uncertainty over whether the mainstem of the pipeline would ever be completed.
At the time, the project was lacking three sets of federal permits following legal challenges by legal groups. But Mountain Valley has since regained two of the three permits for its main pipeline. And it says it’s proceeding with plans for the extension.
