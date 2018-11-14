CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — A special prosecutor says two sheriff’s deputies won’t face charges in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man who approached them with a gun and ignored commands to disarm.

Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Dudley Jr., who was serving as a special prosecutor in the case, said in a release Wednesday that Taylor K.E. Tincher put the Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies in a position where they believed that they or others were in imminent danger of death or serious injury.

Officials said at the time of the Aug. 25 shooting that deputies responding to a 911 call about a “disturbed individual” at a Christiansburg-area home encountered Tincher armed with a handgun. They said he was shot when he refused repeated commands to put the gun down.

