Prosecutor: No charges for detectives in Dundalk shooting

The grand jury heard evidence in the April 14 shooting in Dundalk on Monday and determined that the shooting was justified, Shellenberger said in a news release.

Shellenberger said that charges against the man who was wounded are “being reviewed,” The Baltimore Sun reported. The officers fired their weapons after a car began to “ram” a department vehicle as police tried to arrest two people wanted in a 2021 homicide, police said. The man who was shot was not one of those sought and charges against one of those two people were dropped when exculpatory evidence was discovered.