“It is clear that the officers returned fire after being fired upon by Alvin Baum II,” Stolle wrote.
The four officers involved in the March 20 shooting were identified as Norfolk SWAT team members Sean Garrison and Lake Maizel and Virginia Beach Warrant and Fugitive Squad Detectives Jason Mann and Nicholas Wengler.
Norfolk police had identified Baum as a suspect in two killings, including a drive-by shooting on the night before the police shooting.
Body cameras recorded the encounter. Video shows Baum bending toward the vehicle’s center console and pointing a gun toward the officers before firing his gun once, Stolle wrote.
The four officers returned fire, collectively firing 30 shots. An autopsy later showed Baum was struck between 11 to 13 times.
