Carjackings doubled from 2019 to 2020 in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. That trend has continued in 2021. At this time last year, officers in D.C. had investigated 52 carjackings. So far in 2021, they’ve investigated 129.
“We are tearing down the borders that carjackers use to conceal their trails of violence,” Lenzner said Wednesday at a news conference announcing the task force. D.C.’s acting U.S. attorney, Channing D. Phillips, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy joined Lenzner to announce the task force.