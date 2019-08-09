THE DISTRICT

Charges dropped in barbershop shooting

Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a 22-year-old man arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting in an Anacostia barbershop, according to court documents.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office did not respond Friday to an inquiry about the case. Prosecutors did not explain their decision in a one-sentence filing in D.C. Superior Court dropping charges against Dalonta Jackson of Southeast.

The shooting occurred during the afternoon of July 10 inside New Creations Hair Salon Plus in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

Police identified the person killed as Andre Cortez Broadie, 22, of Northeast. Three weeks after the shooting, police said they arrested Jackson and charged him with second-degree murder while armed.

Police said they charged Jackson with murder on July 27. But two days later at his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court, prosecutors dropped the murder charge and added a count of felon in possession with a handgun. Prosecutors dropped the felon-in-possession case Friday.

— Peter Hermann

Road project to close Ellipse for 12 days

The road that runs through the Ellipse near the White House will be repaved this month, effectively closing the Ellipse to the public for 12 days, according to the National Park Service.

The roadwork, which also will shut down public walkways within the Ellipse, will begin Saturday and last through Aug. 21. Cyclists and pedestrians are being asked to use Constitution Avenue NW or Pennsylvania Avenue NW as detours.

A fence replacement project on the north side of the White House has partially obstructed visitors’ views from Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

With the Ellipse shut down, the south grounds of the White House will only be visible from 16th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW, Park Service officials said.

— Marissa J. Lang

MARYLAND

Man sought in slaying fled naked, police say

U.S. marshals were searching Friday for a suspect wanted in an armed killing who fled a home without clothing.

Duron Hudson, 18, ran away at about noon from a residence in the 1900 block of Belle Haven Drive in Landover in Prince George’s County, police and U.S. Marshals said. Prince George’s police asked residents to shelter in place at about 12:15 p.m. but lifted the request an hour later.

Though Hudson fled the home naked, police said, he likely has found clothes to wear since then.

Hudson is wanted in connection with the June 22 slaying of George Hendrix, 22, of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. Hendrix was shot in the 300 block of K Street in Southeast around 3:20 a.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Hudson’s capture in addition to the standard $25,000 reward D.C. police offer in homicide cases.

— Lynh Bui and Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Bid for prosecutor seat expected

A former federal prosecutor is expected to announce his candidacy for prosecutor in Fairfax County on Tuesday.

Jonathan Fahey, who worked drug, gang and white collar crime cases during 17 years as a special assistant and assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, will kick off his bid as an independent on the steps of the county’s historic courthouse, he said Monday.

Fahey, who resigned from his position last month, declined to comment further.

He will be running against Steve T. Descano, who narrowly beat longtime incumbent Conmmonwealth’s Attorney Raymond F. Morrogh in the Democratic primary in June. No Republican qualified for the ballot. The general election is in November.

— Justin Jouvenal

