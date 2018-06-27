VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia prosecutors have dropped a terrorism-related charge against a 17-year-old boy accused of threatening a high school prom.

The Virginian-Pilot reports prosecutors announced Wednesday that he is no longer charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist act. His name has not been released. He and 18-year-old Michael Coleman were charged after Bayside High School’s prom on June 9.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera has said a teen unaffiliated with the school attempted to enter the prom and fled, discarding a handgun. Police then found the 17-year-old with a .45-caliber semi-automatic rifle in a room at the hotel hosting the prom. The teen’s lawyer, George Yates, says the guns were being used as props in videos the two were filming.

The teen still is charged with possessing firearms and alcohol.

