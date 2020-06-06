Protesters moved into the highway’s Express Lanes when they were confronted by police. State police say that when troopers approached the group, several protesters scattered into the woods. They were not chased, and police say no one was injured.
Much of the confrontation occurred during heavy rain storms.
Police say the highway reopened in full around 8:30 p.m.
Forty-three individuals were charged with crimes including unlawful assembly, obstructing free passage of others and obstruction of justice. In addition, four juveniles were released on a summons to the custody of a guardian.
