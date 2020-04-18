Health officials added 40 people to the death toll in Maryland Saturday, 28 victims in Virginia and five in the District. The 73 total fatalities for the region are roughly the same as the two previous days, when 67 and 68 deaths were recorded. Virginia’s death total rose for the third straight day, while Maryland has reported about 40 deaths daily since shifting to reporting probable and confirmed fatalities this week.

State and city officials have said they expect the peak to arrive and then decline in the coming weeks, a key to reopening some businesses and services. But there has been some pushback among some who want local officials to end their stay-at-home orders now.

Reopen Maryland, which describes itself a a group of citizens concerned about the impact of the closures, has planned a protest in Annapolis at noon Saturday, urging Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to end the shutdown of businesses. The organizers are instructing participants to stay in their vehicles, wear masks if they need to get out of their cars and “prepare for a long drive!”

On its Facebook page the group says it is “committed to peaceful advocacy for public health measures that respect Marylanders’ civil rights, economic well-being and educational access. We support immediate, responsible reopening of our state’s business, educational and religious institutions.”

Reopen Maryland joins a number of groups that have sprung up at state capitals in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Minnesota, and also outside the capital in Richmond, Va., on Thursday. President Trump on Friday voiced his support for the protesters, as he attempts to push state governors to reopen for business.

Since the pandemic began, 891 people have died of covid-19 in the District, Maryland and Virginia, and 23,067 cases of the virus have been recorded. More than 37,000 deaths have been reported nationwide.

On Friday, Hogan said he, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and District Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) agreed it would be premature to lift any restrictions now. “We’re all in some part of a phase of talking about the gradual reopening but not able to start that right yet. And we all are in agreement that we want to do that in a way that’s cooperative,” Hogan said.

