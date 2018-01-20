Demonstrators hold signs while cheering during the second Women’s March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial.

Jan. 20, 2018 Demonstrators hold signs while cheering during the second Women’s March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial. Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Thousands of demonstrators gathered Saturday on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and lined the Reflecting Pool to rally for women’s rights, urge women to run for public office and call on citizens to fully engage on issues from sexual assault and racial equality to immigrant protections and gun violence.

The Women’s March on Washington was one of many such protests taking place in hundreds of cities across the nation.

Crowds were upbeat and blinking into the bright, sunny day, with temperatures reaching the high 50s. Many said they were encouraged by recent Democratic electoral wins in Alabama and Virginia and the huge increase in social activism the year brought.

The rally, which took place hours after the government shutdown that began at midnight, was organized to rekindle the activism and civic participation ignited by the massive Women’s March on Washington held the day after President Trump’s inauguration. Organizers said they hope to build on efforts that have pushed women’s issues to the forefront during the politically chaotic year since Trump took office.

That message was delivered by repeatedly by a number of speakers, including top Democratic Party leaders, many of whom remain in Washington because of the shutdown.

These are five breakthroughs that followed the Women's March on Washington, which took place the day after President Trump's inauguration. (Claritza Jimenez/The Washington Post)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) led more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers on the stage and told the crowd they had “transformed the world.”

“Your truth is never more important than now,” she said.

Pelosi pointed out that many more people had turned out for last year’s march than had attended Trump’s inauguration, and she said the president deserves an F for his first year in office.

Trump, at the White House, weighed in on the marches: “Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March,” he tweeted. “Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!”

At the rally, there were few Trump supporters to be found. On the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, protesters held up a sign that spelled out “Impeach#45” on one side and “Narcissist” on the other. Another carried a sign that referenced a villain and heroine in the Harry Potter series: “When Voldemort is president we need a nation of Hermiones.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), often mentioned as a potential 2020 presidential candidate, also addressed the crowd.

“It is women who are holding our democracy together in these dangerous times,” she said.

Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr. (D-Va.) drew cheers when he criticized Republican congressional leaders and Trump. “ I am sure that if Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and the president were women, we would not be in the middle of a government shutdown right now,” Beyer said.

“Please run! Run smart! Run hard!” he urged the crowd.

Last year’s march “was a rallying cry for a lot of women who wanted their voices to be heard,” said Emily Patton, a spokeswoman for the Women’s March. “This year, we really want to show support for women who are running for office and to encourage more women, women of color and those in the LGBT community, to run for office, to register to vote, to be more civically engaged.”

Patton said the event would show support for those who are providing voter information and challenging voter suppression in Washington area communities.

“Every politician and legislator needs to be put on notice,” she said. “We are not going away. We are demanding women’s equality, women’s rights, immigration rights, and we are going to continue to uphold the values that we hold dearly.”

Lauren Owensby, a Sterling, Va., mother with five daughters, said she has a “house full of feminists” that have been on fire since Trump was elected. She brought two of her daughters to the march, as well as her mother, “an activist for 60 years.”

The federal contractor said her community went into high gear last year.

“After Trump was elected, you have never seen so many people come out of their suburban doors and say they want to get involved,” she said.

There have been coffees, cocktail parties, letter writing — all to resist Trump and help get women and democrats elected in Virginia.

“Women are working, raising families and resisting,” Owensby said. “We don’t read books. We don’t watch movies any more. We don’t have any time.”

Judy Glaven, 57, brought the same “Be Brave Choose Love” poster she marched with last year. It is covered with tape because she has taken it to so many demonstrations over the past year.

“Last year I was in shock and depressed. Now I feel determined. I am going to keep working at this,” said the molecular cell biologist from Mount Pleasant, Md. She said that since last year’s march, she has met with senators and representatives, organized her neighbors, and gone to dozens of protests. “There is not a day that goes by that I don’t do something,” she said.

Victor Udoewa was changing his daughter’s diaper, while his wife got ready to sing with her social-justice a cappella choir for the assembling marchers. He said the last year has been revealing more than anything, and in some positive ways. “People thought we were further along with sexism and racism than we are,” he said.

Washington was the focus of last year’s Women’s March, with hundreds of thousands of protesters filling the streets of the capital. This year, however, the largest marches are taking place elsewhere, including in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Charlotte and New York.

One of the biggest events will take place Sunday in Las Vegas, where a concerted effort is being made to push for voter registration. Democrats are eyeing the U.S. Senate race in swing state Nevada, where incumbent Dean Heller (R) is considered vulnerable and first-term Rep. Jacky Rosen (D) is a leading challenger. The Las Vegas rally will also focus on gun violence and sexual assault and is expected to include speeches by Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, actress Marissa Tomei and Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).