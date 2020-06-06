It was the ninth day of massive protests in the District over the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, and the Trump administration’s militant approach to the unrest that has gripped cities across the country.

Numerous rallies were planned across the District throughout the day, from the Lincoln Memorial, to Freedom Plaza, to Capitol Hill.

Lafayette Square, where a heavy security fence blocked any approach to the White House, a block away, was again an early focal point Saturday.

The scene of violent confrontations between police and protesters last week, it was calm, and the fence was hung with protest signs, an American flag, and a torn yellow strip of police tape that read: “Crime Scene.”

The adjacent section of 16th Street in front of the White House, which D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser on Friday renamed “Black Lives Matter Plaza” and had the slogan painted on the asphalt in massive yellow letters, teemed with people. Many posed for pictures, and took selfies.

Meanwhile, as many local business were boarded up to deter looters, T-shirt vendors were busy, a volunteer medical tent had been erected, and sense of the weight of the moment seemed to prevail.

Lesley Edmond, 45, who lives in Anacostia, came to the Lafayette Square fence before 9 a.m. with her son, Reginald Izlar Jr., 10. He wore a blue ball cap and gray T-shirt, emblazoned with the first names of black heroes, “Malcolm, Harriet, Martin, Maya & Frederick.”

The White House sat in the distance, as if in a cage, just beyond the equestrian statue of President Andrew Jackson in the square, doffing his hat.

“This is a historic moment, four hundred years in the making,” Edmond said. “My son needs to be here. This is a pivotal moment. I’ve never seen this in my lifetime. Just like I never thought Barack Obama would be president. Until it happened.

“I’m proud to be here, to witness this,” she said.

“Also, we’re here to protest this president.” she said. “His lack of empathy and compassion for the people. His disregard for rule of law. For occupying D.C. We pay taxes. There should not be tanks in the city.”

Edmond said they would probably not stay all day. It was already a sticky 80 degrees by 9 a.m., with forecast highs in the mid-90s.

It was her first time at the daily demonstrations, and, because of the virus, only her son’s third time out in public. He is fifth-grader at Van Ness Elementary School, near the Navy Yard.

She said she brought him along “to teach him abut his rights — that he has a right to protest … to let him see and understand what is going on right now.”

Reginald said the killing of George Floyd in police custody scared him.

Asked how he felt about being at the demonstration, he said, “I think more people should be wearing their face masks.”

The area closed to traffic stretched from the southern boundary of the Mall to L Street on the north, and from 19th Street on the west to about Third street on the east.

Along 16th Street, Tom Reiter walked his dog, Koba, who was wearing cardboard signs reading: “Bring On Your Vicious Dogs.”

“I’m a 55-year-old male veteran and I’m just tired of what’s coming out of the White House,” Reiter said. Indicating his dog, a Japanese Kai Ken breed, he said: “He’s tired of it too.”

At around 10:15 a.m., a crowd of about 100 protesters peeled away from the White House to march through residential neighborhoods north of downtown D.C.

They chanted “No justice no peace!” and “Power to the people!” kneeling at intersections far from the centers of power that have been the center of recent protests, urging joggers and people sunbathing in Logan Circle to “March with us!”

Though few joined in, many drivers honked their support, and one man making a delivery on a bicycle raised a fist in solidarity.

The T-shirt vendors were doing a brisk business, selling shirts that read, “I can’t breathe” across a silhouette of George Floyd’s face. Black shirts, blue shirts, yellow shirts, orange, small, large, XL, XXL, all $20 a piece.

Sold by a loose-knit group of D.C. entrepreneurs, the shirts were designed almost instantly after Floyd died.

“Day it happened when he said I can’t breathe, it went to print,” said Jessie Watkins, 55, who lives in Southeast D.C.

Watkins said business has been good., selling 17 dozen shirts on one day this week. In preparation for today’s march, the group stocked up for another big day.

“A lot of times they put it straight on,” said Blaine Proctor, a colleague of Watkins who worked a block away.

Some have bought as many as a dozen shirts to send to relatives, and the vendors are grateful. Even amid the pain, Proctor said, the reality is that the protests have provided his T-shirt business with opportunity that the coronavirus pandemic had taken away.

Typically, the vendors would be traveling across the country selling all sorts of shirts at festivals and other events — but the pandemic ended that.