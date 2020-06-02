Tense situation on Swann Street in DC. Cops surrounded protesters and started firing pepper spray. A resident let more than 100 protesters take shelter in his home. “I’m not letting any of these kids out of my sight,” he told me over the phone. pic.twitter.com/Bk6NOIbAwf— Derek Hawkins (@D_Hawk) June 2, 2020
On Monday evening as the 7 p.m. curfew started, Dubey saw a large group of protesters coming down his one-way street — Swann Street, about two blocks south of U Street. He opened his door and allowed them to stay.
He choked up Monday as he said he saw protesters injured in clashes with police.
Rahul Dubey, the man who welcomed protesters into his home, gets a round of appause from protesters and supporters @ABC7News @ABC7GMW pic.twitter.com/IDISrnPTcx— Kristen Powers (@ABC7Kristen) June 2, 2020
“It was a human tsunami,” he said. “I was hanging on my railing yelling, ‘Get in the house! Get in the house!’ ”
He said a “crowd came racing through like a tornado” and he “flung the door open and let them inside.” He added: “I opened a door. You would have done the same thing.”
One person inside the home said they took injured protesters to the basement and used milk to wash out people’s eyes. When they ran out of milk, neighbors passed jugs of milk over the fence.
I’m at a house in DC after being pepper sprayed and knocked down by the police. There are about 100 of us in a house surrounded by cops. All the neighbors on this street opened their doors and are tending to protesters. The cops corralled us on this street and sprayed us down.— Allison Lane (@allieblablah) June 2, 2020
On social media, protester Allison Lane said there were about 100 people inside the house at one point. She said many were “chased” from the White House with flash bangs into the neighborhood.
On Tuesday morning, as Dubey and dozens of protesters came outside the house, they were greeted by supporters and neighbors. Dubey said on NBC 4 that it was an “amazing group of people” in his home. He said protesters left when the curfew ended at 6 a.m.“They were doing nothing wrong other than to build a future that they want and that I want,” Dubey said.