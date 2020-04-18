A group called Reopen Maryland has received more than 2,000 signatures to a petition asking Gov. Larry Hogan to immediately reopen businesses as well as educational and religious institutions.
Many protesters stayed in their cars but photos showed more than a dozen protesters standing outside Church Circle in the city waving and holding signs.
Protesters waved signs reading “All jobs are essential,” “Shut down the shutdown” and “It’s 2020, not Orwell’s 1984.” Several people carried Trump 2020 signs.
