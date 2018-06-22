Protesters gather outside the Department of Justice to rally against family separations at the border. (Justin Wm. Moyer/The Washington Post)

A coalition that includes members of Latino organizations and immigrants rights groups rallied Friday outside the Department of Justice to protest family separations at the border, one of several such events planned across the Washington region to call attention to the issue.

Krupskaya Elliott of the Virginia Legal Aid Justice Center was among dozens of activists gathered in the rain Friday to speak out against the Trump administration’s immigration policies. She arrived here from Nicaragua 13 years ago, saying she could not imagine the feeling of being separated from her two children.

“The trauma inflicted upon kids is immoral,” she said. “It’s inhumane.”

Arturo Griffiths, who spoke at the protest, said he arrived from Panama in the 1960s and that his ancestors helped build the Panama Canal. He said the White House is now shunning his community.

“We did so much to get the economy of this country going,” he said. “Now they don’t want us.”

Another rally protesting family separations at the border began at noon outside the White House.

About 20 advocates gathered to play audio obtained by ProPublica from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, in which children can be heard wailing as they ask for their family members.

The megaphone used to blare the audio likely wasn’t heard in the West Wing, but protesters and others nearby either wept or stood silently in the rain.

Shortly after the recording began, a cheer went up from a group of apparent tourists gathered in front of the White House fence for a photo. They appeared not to be aware that the recording was being played.

“Are you serious?” one of the activists said.

The protests were among several staged or being planned Friday as outrage over family separations continued. Some churches also scheduled rallies, while a group of D.C. mothers planned to protest outside the entrance to the Department of Homeland Security on Friday afternoon.

About two dozen people gathered Friday morning to protest outside the Alexandria home of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. According to an organizer of the protest, Nielsen was seen leaving through the back door of the home as the protest wound down around 8:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, she was heckled by protesters at a Mexican restaurant two blocks from the White House.

The Trump administration has halted its policy of separating illegal border crossers from their children, but many among the youths removed from migrant parents since May 5 — at least 2,500 — remain in shelters and foster homes across the country. The U.S. government has done little to help with reunifications, attorneys say, prompting them to launch a frantic, improvised effort to find the children — some of them toddlers.

Attorneys have described heart-wrenching meetings with their clients, who ask again and again for information about their children, often weeping, in South Texas detention centers.