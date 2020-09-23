“She did not die in vain,” Aniyah Vines yelled to the crowd. “Her murder is going to be spoken on today and every day, until we get justice.

AD

“So when you walk on these streets, know she is with you.”

March organizer T.Y. Hobson-Powell, 25, director of policy and co-founder of Concerned Citizens DC, told the group that the Kentucky decision proves that the United States doesn’t protect Black and Brown bodies.

AD

“Enough is enough. We are out here because it is a slippery slope in this America if we just let things slide.”

The group marched to Black Lives Matter Plaza about 9 p.m. for speeches. People then marched north on 16th Street NW, followed for a brief time by a school bus refitted as the Black Lives Matter Hoops Bus. Police cars blocked the bus at L Street, but the marchers moved on, with a few using umbrellas to prevent bystanders and media observers from taking videos of the protest.

AD

As the demonstrators headed up Massachusetts Avenue, they became more aggressive, setting off firecrackers, beating on traffic signs and flashing bright lights into the upper floors of apartment buildings.

At Dupont Circle, protesters broke windows of a PNC bank and other businesses. They also toppled newspaper boxes.

AD

An organizer said they would march into residential neighborhoods where Black people have been displaced by gentrification. They walked through dining areas of Adams Morgan restaurants, overturning chairs and banging on tables.

Police took one man into custody at Adams Mill Road just after 10 p.m.

The demonstrators settled down as they headed into the Mount Pleasant and Columbia Heights neighborhoods.