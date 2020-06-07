The last time Metro trains carried more than 70,000 passengers was March 20, according to available ridership data. Saturday’s ridership was up by about 153 percent when compared with the previous Saturday, when 24,000 people used the region’s rail system.

Although the number isn’t close to a normal summer day, when Metro averages more than 250,000 riders, Saturday’s bump represents an increase in demand that Metro has not seen in the months since the coronavirus restrictions hit.

Since mid-March, rail ridership has plummeted nearly 95 percent and bus ridership is down more than 70 percent, according to Metro.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said the agency increased capacity Saturday, including adding extra trains and reopening the first and last rail cars, which have been closed to create buffers between operators and riders and protect against the spread of the virus.

— Luz Lazo

VIRGINIA

Man killed in crash

in I-395 work zone

Virginia State Police said a man died Sunday in a crash on Interstate 395 in Fairfax County.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. in a work zone in the main southbound lanes of I-395 in the Springfield area.

An initial investigation found that a Ford pickup truck was traveling south when it entered a closed lane inside the work zone and struck a Mack truck traveling north in that same lane. The Mack truck was part of the work crew, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the Mack truck was not injured, police said.

— Luz Lazo

THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot in Northeast, police say

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in Northeast Washington, police said.

Marquis Harrod, of Southeast, was found about 4:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road NE, police said. He had been shot “multiple times” and died at the scene, D.C. police said.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Woman is found slain

in Prince George's

A woman died in a homicide Saturday in Prince George’s County, the police said.

The victim was found about 6:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in the Forestville/District Heights area, police said.

She was found outdoors, with an injury to the upper body, according to the police. She died at a hospital, they said. Her name was not immediately available.

