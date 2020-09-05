Demonstrations over Kay’s death come as protests continue nationwide calling for racial justice and decrying violence against Black men and women. In the District, which saw more than a month of fervent — sometimes violent — demonstrations since George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police, protesters angered by Kay’s shooting are demanding officials launch an independent investigation. They’ve also called for the firings of D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham and Officer Alexander Alvarez, whom authorities say shot Kay.

On Saturday outside the police station, a series of speakers — including community organizers, activists and teachers — repeated these demands. Near the end, Kay’s aunt, Marie Kay, rose to address the crowd, saying she believes her nephew threw away his gun when he saw police because he was afraid.

She said the 18-year-old had played with guns before, but “never hurt no one.”

“This ain’t adding up,” Marie Kay said. “Justice needs to be done.”

Officials have cautioned that the investigation into the shooting was just beginning.

Newsham said earlier this week there is “a lot of misinformation” percolating about the shooting. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has urged citizens not to let “anger spill over into violence” in the city, which released footage from Alvarez’s body camera less than 24 hours after Kay was fatally shot.

The shooting took place Wednesday in Washington’s Congress Heights neighborhood. Kay, who lived with his mother a half-mile from where he was shot, was hit in the chest and later died at a hospital, according to authorities.

Police arrived in Kay’s neighborhood after spotting a live-streamed social media video of Kay and others inside a car, holding weapons, according to Newsham. The officers recognized Kay and another man from previous police encounters, Newsham said.

Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, police tracked the vehicle — a Dodge Caliber — to the River Hill apartment complex, at which point, one occupant exited the car and ran away. Kay emerged next, and Alvarez, the officer, began running toward him. Kay can be seen on the body-cam video holding a gun and turning to face Alvarez, who is heard shouting “Don’t move! Don’t move!”

Alvarez fired one shot, and Newsham said, Kay threw away his own weapon as or just after the bullet struck his chest. Kay’s gun was later found downhill nearly 100 feet away in a swathe of grass near the apartment complex, Newsham said.

But Kay’s family, and many protesters, have questioned this account of the shooting.

Alvarez, who is in his mid-20s and joined the police force in 2018, was previously the subject of a complaint filed with an independent review board. Little is known about the complaint, except that it was ultimately dismissed, and officials would not elaborate.

Attempts to reach Alvarez earlier this week were unsuccessful.

Police arrested two other people who were allegedly riding in the vehicle with Kay. Police said they discovered a gun on one of the men charged.

Newsham also called Kay a “validated gang member” who had “multiple touches with the criminal justice system,” although the chief’s assertions could not be verified and he would not offer details.

Kay’s mentor, a man named Omar Jackson who had worked with him for two years, described a young man who was trying to escape his “chaotic situation.” Jackson said Kay had just enrolled in a high school equivalency program and liked to spend time with his girlfriend, nieces and nephews.

“He was trying to get himself together,” Jackson said in an interview this week.

Protests over Kay’s shooting began almost immediately, with demonstrators massing outside the 7th District police station on Wednesday night and outside Bowser’s home on Thursday morning.

Outside of the protest in Southeast Washington on Saturday, a separate group of more than 100 protesters marched from Arlington through downtown D.C., temporarily shutting down the Key Bridge along the way. In Dupont Circle, a group chanted, “Say his name! Deon Kay!” as roughly a dozen police officers followed on bikes. Other police officers drove along parallel streets in cruisers.

On Saturday, many who showed up to protest around 4 p.m. outside the police station said they were affiliated with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Sean Blackmon, an organizer with the group who led the rally, criticized how D.C. police approached Kay.

“He didn’t even get to enjoy a full month of being 18 before he was gunned down by D.C. police,” Blackmon told the crowd. He added that he believes police have tried to “make the victim to be the criminal.”

Later Saturday, Kay’s aunt questioned the motivation behind the shooting. She said her nephew and Alvarez were not strangers.

Officer presence at the rally was sparse: Just one police van looked on at a distance from across the street. Someone had pulled down all the blinds on all the windows at the police station itself, and at one point two employees waved as they yanked down a window shade on the second floor.

While the protesters chanted, Mildred King Chatman — a 68-year-old born and raised in Southeast Washington — looked on. She and her relatives arrived in three cars with speakers and signs that read “Stop the Killings.”

But she said she didn’t entirely agree with other signs that declared, “jail killer cops,” or talk of defunding the police. Although she watched the video of Kay’s killing, she said she needs to see more angles before she can fully understand what happened.

Chatman said she was heartbroken to learn Kay had mentors and seemed to be seeking help before he died.

“I’m praying some good comes out of it,” she said. “We don’t want to lose all of our relationships with cops. You can say what you want to say but you are going to need the cops here.”

In the early evening, near the scene of Kay’s shooting, dozens of people gathered for a vigil. By 6:30 p.m., more than 150 stood at the intersection of Mellon Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Many brought candles. Others attached large gold balloons that spelled out Kay’s name along the fence in front of his apartment building. Another set of balloons spelled his nickname, D3.

Friends, relatives and teenagers arrived wearing shirts that bore photographs of Kay. “Say my name,” a shirt on his aunt read.