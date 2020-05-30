Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young said he believes outsiders instigated the violence in 2015 and called on Baltimoreans to reject outside agitation to violence.
“I can’t have our city turn into chaos,” he said. “We will not let outside influence come into the city of Baltimore and commit chaos in our city.”
Protests Friday night in Baltimore were generally peaceful, though police say they are investigating a video showing an officer punching out a woman after she struck another officer.
Saturday’s protests began in the afternoon and were larger, but remained peaceful during the day.
Officials in Baltimore, like other city officials across the nation, attributed violence in protests to outside agitators.
Protests were occurring cross the nation in response to Floyd’s death earlier this week. His arrest was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
