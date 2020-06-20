Dampened by the weather, the protests were smaller and quieter than Friday’s Juneteenth celebrations and marches across the city, but participants said it was important to continue showing up and being heard.

“It was shameful that Washington D.C. had a Confederate statue and painful to see that criminal being honored,” said James Gray, 66, of Southwest Washington, who visited Judiciary Square on Saturday morning to take photos of the statue’s base that was now covered with messages reading “racist” and “End White Supremacy.”

James Gray said he watched news of the statue being torn down and “wanted to document this for my nieces and nephews. It’s time for change and this is part of that change.”

Mihyun Hong, of Northwest Washington, rode her bike to see the dismantled statue which had been removed by the time she arrived. Hong, 33, said she has been participating in protests in the District and is impressed by how many people are involved and how aware they’ve become of the issues. But she also warned against letting up.

“I hope people aren’t just riding the wave of the movement and that there will be real change this time,” she said.

The weather forced the cancellation of some events, but organizers of others were determined to show up, rain or shine, to continue the wave of protests that arose across the country following the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.

On Saturday, around 60 people, with a healthy representation of toddlers, marched to 4th Street and Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast Washington for a rally for black lives.

J. Jioni Palmer, 44, did not know how to answer when his sons asked him why white people are “so evil and mean to black people” or why a police officer “kept his knee on his [Floyd’s] neck for so long.” It was a kind of helplessness that sent chills through his body and formed a tight ball in his stomach.

“I have been having a lot of feelings of vulnerability, of being unable to protect my family,” Palmer said, looking at Caldwell, 5, and Middleton, 8, who sat with an orange mask on his porch.

Palmer’s breaking point came June 1, when he laced up his running shoes and asked Middleton to join him on their regular runs around the neighborhood. Palmer watched his son balk and ask why it was safe to go jogging when Ahmaud Arbery had been killed for doing the same.

“That’s it, we are doing an art project,” Palmer said, grabbing his keys and driving to the hardware store to pick up blank posters and red paint.

From that moment onward, Palmer has been leading marches around his neighborhood in Northeast D.C. The protests started small with just Palmer and his two young sons, but they soon multiplied.

“I hope there won’t be any more violence and hatred after this,” said Middleton, who carried a sign almost the size of his body that read “Justice 4 All.” He said he felt “sad and angry” when he learned a few weeks ago about the way black people are treated in America. But the protests, and especially watching his dad, make him “better and stronger.”

The Saturday protest, the day before Father’s Day, called on dads to show up with their families and fight for racial justice. Speakers at the rally, which included Executive Minister of Metropolitan AME Church Moya Harris, called for fathers to stand up and for the community to recognize their unique burdens.

“We want to take time to lift up black fathers, who are under siege in this country,” Harris said.

D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) stood with his 3-year-old daughter, Madison, on his shoulders at the intersection of 4th Street and Rhode Island in Northeast Washington, which was sectioned off with cones and filled with young protesters.

“Unfortunately as a black father, you know as soon as your wife gets pregnant that you have to think about how to introduce the concept of race,” he said.

Over the last few weeks, White has tried to talk less about racism and more about black history.

“We want Madison to know that her history as a black person didn’t start as a slave,” he said.

As the neighborhood crowd marched from the intersection back to their starting place a few blocks away, Caldwell walked next to his dad.

“The person who is leading this is my father,” Caldwell said. “That’s cool.”

At Black Lives Matter Plaza, a block from the White House, a dozen veterans and supporters marched in a cool drizzle holding signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and saying members of the military need to be freer to state their views about what constitutes justice.

Only one marcher was willing to be interviewed, saying it could hurt their treatment as a veteran to be in a protest supporting BLM.

Nick Walenga, 28, was in the Navy for nine years as a hospital corpsman, including most recently at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He left the service in the past year and in early June, with a few other vets, launched a group called Continue to Serve. They were motivated, he said, by watching the force used against peaceful protesters at Lafayette Square.

“No one joins the military to be deployed in the homeland against their own people,” he said.

Since early June, he said, the group has had three similar events with 30 to 50 people each time.

On Saturday, the group had shared on social media that the event was canceled due to rain. However a dozen marchers turned up and walked with signs that said “remember your oath” and “defend the constitution = black lives matter.”

Walenga, who lives in Upstate New York, said many marching want to see service members freer to advocate for “social justice.” He feels the military is being politicized such that some members of the military — such as him — feel afraid to speak out, when “we want the Constitution to apply to everyone equally.”

“If you’re a vet you have to fit the status quo.” Walenga said. “And a lot of people serve because they want things to be better.”

Earlier on Saturday, Black Lives Matter D.C. organized a protest in front of the home of Gray (D-Ward 7) in the District’s Hillcrest neighborhood. The group posted video on its social media feed of a symbolic funeral procession for “those killed by state violence in #DC” and called for the defunding of police.

Gray, who served as mayor of the District from 2011 to 2015, took a more conservative approach than other council members on the recent District crime bill, pressing for more study on police reform. He has also said in the past — before Floyd’s killing — that he isn’t convinced that the names of officers involved in use-of-force incidents should be released.

Calls to Black Lives Matter and Gray seeking comment were not immediately returned Saturday.