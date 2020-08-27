The demonstrations began quietly with a few dozen people and a sparse law enforcement presence in the early evening. But as 9 p.m. approached, tensions flared between the growing ranks of vocal protesters and a handful of Trump supporters. Police moved in to separate the sides, sparking tension between officers and protesters.

Earlier a group of about two dozen people gathered outside the boarded up Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute to meditate on yoga mats with their shoes off, bottles of water nearby and a steady stream of drum beats and anti-Trump chants leaving the instructor struggling to be heard.

Included among the protesters at the plaza was a group of young adults — many carrying orange and black signs reading “Trump/Pence OUT NOW!” — who had arrived the night before from Portland, where they said they were involved in the often-violent protests there.

“We have been tear gassed probably like 67 times,” said Precious, 26, who declined to give her last name.

The group danced to the beat of snare drums and chanted.

Nearby, a man with a bike trailer warning of an arriving “Judgement Day,” counseled the arriving crowd over a loudspeaker.

“We’ve got to pace ourselves!” he shouted. “Pace ourselves!”

By 7:30, there were several hundred protesters including people who traveled for the Friday March on Washington but wanted to send another message to Trump before his nomination speech from the South Lawn.

Throughout the summer, the area around the White House has been a focal point for protesters demanding justice and accountability for police brutality against African Americans. They called for charges against police officers in the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville and, most recently, in the case of Jacob Blake who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wi. on Sunday and is paralyzed.

On Thursday, the gathered group chanted “Every city, every town. Trump, Pence out now” and “Whose lives matter? Black lives matter!”

Will Adams, a 33-year-old White Detroit resident, moved his trip up when he learned Republican National Convention events would be held in Washington. He showed up to Black Lives Matter plaza wearing a F--- Trump neck gaiter and a red cap that looked like a MAGA hat, except it read “Made Ya Look - Black Lives Matter.” He held up a sign declaring Trump the “Wrong A-- Prez,” a play on the hit song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

He planned to stay through a go-go concert planned later in the evening to disrupt Trump’s speech.

“When our kids are like, what did you do when the world went to s--- , we want to say we stood up, we did something, we went hard,” said Adams. “It’s not enough to just be against hate, be against racism. You have to be loud and drown him out.”

La Toya Evans, who came from the San Francisco Bay Area to visit her daughter and attend the march, stopped by the Black Lives Matter plaza she first saw on the news and to soak in the energy of protesters. Police brutality - and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin — weighed on her mind even as much of the chanting targeted Trump and his re-election.

“It’s just another scar, it’s another wound of a systemic situation,” said Evans, accompanied by her daughter and granddaughter. “We still have to work to do. Even after the previous shootings beforehand of Breonna and George, after all that, it’s still not registering in the kinds of authorities holding the guns.”