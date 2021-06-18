The report detailed examples of alleged neglect, including an incident in which hospital staff failed to properly respond last year to an unresponsive patient who died.
On April 26, 2020, a patient who should have been supervised by a dedicated nurse was left unsupervised and later was found unresponsive, advocates said. The patient then did not receive timely care, according to the report, which was the result of an investigation into the allegations.
“Inexplicably, once staff, including nursing staff, discovered him in this condition, they did not act,” the report said. “PIW staff failed to properly assess him, failed to perform CPR, and failed to provide any potentially lifesaving measures for at least 21 minutes.”
If the hospital investigated the death, the report said, it “failed to provide evidence of this investigation to Disability Rights DC, in violation of federal law.”
Dania O’Connor, PIW’s chief executive, said in a statement she could not release information about the patient because of privacy laws.
“Our staff was saddened by the course of events and outcome in this case and offer our condolences to all who knew this patient,” the statement said. “However, we disagree with the information as presented.”
She added: “PIW is committed to its mission of providing high quality treatment and care for individuals with special, and often complex, mental health needs.”
The privately owned, 130-bed facility in the Tenleytown neighborhood opened in 1967. It is owned by Universal Health Services, a for-profit company based in Pennsylvania. Universal Health Services did not respond to a request for comment.
Disability Rights DC reported its concerns to the D.C. Department of Health and the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health, according to the report, but it took nearly eight months for D.C. Health to present advocates with its findings. The agency “failed to adequately address the neglect allegations on the day of [the patient’s] death” and incorrectly analyzed videotape footage of the incident, the report said.
In a joint statement, the District’s health and behavioral health departments said the city is committed to the highest standards of patient care.
“We conduct rigorous investigations of patient abuse allegations and require appropriate quality improvements and accountability,” the statement said. “Our aim is for every person to recover and live healthy lives to their fullest potential.”
The report detailed examples of alleged staff misconduct at PIW, saying physical and sexual assaults were not properly investigated.
In one incident on June 7, 2020, the report said, adolescent patients became aggressive and staff were “unable to de-escalate the situation.” After staff called police, seven adolescents were arrested, returned to PIW the next day and were medicated for agitation, according to the report.
Advocates said PIW should have investigated “to ascertain how such a serious incident could have occurred and whether there were actions the staff could have employed to prevent or better de-escalate the situation.”
In another incident on June 22, 2020, the report said, a patient was hospitalized after trying to harm himself by drinking cleaning solution that housekeeping staff left unattended in a bathroom. The report said there was no evidence PIW or the city investigated either incident.
Advocates also said there was no evidence PIW or the Department of Behavioral Health adequately investigated reported sexual assaults of patients by staff in 2019 and 2020, even though D.C. police were notified.
On Nov. 5, 2019, for example, an adolescent patient alleged a staff member sexually assaulted her, prompting hospital staff to call police, according to the report. The hospital determined the allegations were unfounded and did not alert the Department of Behavioral Health, which advocates say should have been able to investigate the claims.
The report recommended PIW create a corrective action plan and that city agencies increase oversight.
Andrea Procaccino, a staff attorney at Disability Rights DC, said in a statement the report showed the city’s failure to sufficiently monitor the hospital.
“An adequately resourced and robust incident and investigation system … is imperative in maintaining patient safety, as well as protecting patients’ rights,” the statement said. “Meaningful government oversight is equally as important to ensure quality care and protect PIW patients from harm.”
Universal Health Services, PIW’s parent company, paid $122 million to federal and state governments last year to settle claims it provided inadequate and unnecessary services last year. A previous owner of the hospital paid $379 million to settle similar claims in 1994.
In March, D.C. police said they recaptured a teenager charged in a homicide who had escaped from the facility. Disability Rights DC said it opened an investigation after a stabbing incident last month.
Disability Rights DC monitors conditions at the District’s mental health facilities under federal law, routinely issuing reports about conditions at the St. Elizabeths public psychiatric facility and other institutions.