THE DISTRICT

Public can pay respects to Stevens

The Supreme Court says the body of former justice John Paul Stevens will lie in repose at the court Monday.

Stevens died Tuesday at 99. He served nearly 35 years as a justice before retiring in 2010. Members of the public can pay their respects from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., following a private ceremony in the court’s Great Hall. Stevens will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in a private service the next day. He will be the 13th justice buried at Arlington.

— Associated Press

Man charged in double shooting

D.C. police arrested a Maryland man Wednesday who was wanted in connection with a double shooting outside of a Northwest Washington night spot. A 30-year-old Burtonsville man was killed.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brandon Randall, 31, of Churchtown on a charge of first-degree murder while armed, police officials said. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of David Elijah Brandon, who died Feb. 24.

Just before 1:30 a.m. that day, police were called to the Safari DC Lounge, in the 4300 block of Georgia Avenue, for the report of a large fight, according to a police report. Police were later notified that two shooting victims had arrived at a hospital.

— Clarence Williams

Man fatally shot in Congress Heights

A 28-year-old man from Maryland was fatally shot Wednesday in the Congress Heights neighborhood, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Mondell Valentine, of Takoma Park. Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Second Street SE.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Homeless man shot, killed in College Park

A homeless man killed in College Park was fatally shot while sitting on a park bench, Prince George’s County police said.

The additional details in the homicide of Ronnie Jacobs Jr. came Thursday as police asked the public for help in solving the slaying.

“This case has . . . drummed up a lot of concern from our community,” county police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said. “They’re used to seeing Ronnie. . . . They want to know what happened and they want the person who killed Ronnie taken off the streets.”

Jacobs was killed May 22, and his body was found around 6 a.m. near the 8700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, police said.

— Lynh Bui

