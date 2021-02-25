The authority said it had delayed the comment period on the draft report because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials said in a news release that the third span near the existing two bridges would be the best way forward. Gov. Larry Hogan has said a third span in Annapolis is the only option he will accept.
But the Queen Anne’s Conservation Association is opposed to the third span and hired an engineering firm to complete a study of traffic conditions. The association said an assessment tied to the bridge project doesn’t consider cashless tolling or the effect of telecommuting brought on by the pandemic.
