FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A mosque in central Virginia is seeking to expand at its current location after its initial plans for a new facility faced an intense backlash.

The Spotsylvania County Planning Commission is holding a public hearing Wednesday on the request from the Islamic Center of Fredericksburg.

The mosque wants its 10-acre property to be rezoned so 19 homes can be built on the land instead of just three. The mosque then wants to sell the property so it can purchase land next to the mosque and expand.

The Free Lance-Star reports county staff has recommended approval of the rezoning.

In 2015, plans to build a mosque at a new location were derailed after police closed down a public hearing amid outbursts of anti-Muslim sentiment.

___

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

