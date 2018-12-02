THE DISTRICT

Lines to pay respects to Bush form Monday

People who want to pay their respects when President George H.W. Bush lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda may begin lining up Monday afternoon until the Capitol opens to the public at 7:30 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police said. The late president will lie in state until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

All visitors will enter through the Capitol Visitor Center. Lines will form on First Street between Constitution and Independence avenues and on Second Street between East Capitol Street and Independence Avenue SE, police said. Anyone with congressional credentials may enter the Capitol starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

— Katherine Shaver

MARYLAND

Woman fatally stabbed in car in Baltimore

A woman was fatally stabbed Saturday in Baltimore after she rolled down her car window to give money to a woman who had asked for help for her baby.

Baltimore police said Jacquelyn Smith, 52, of Harford County and her family were driving in the 1000 block of Valley Street about 12:30 a.m. when they saw a woman who appeared to be carrying a baby or something wrapped to look like a baby. The woman also held a cardboard sign saying, “Please help me feed my baby.”

Smith, who was in the front passenger seat, rolled down her window to give the woman money. Police said a man then approached the vehicle, thanked the family and reached in to grab Smith’s wallet. A struggle occurred, and the man stabbed Smith in the chest before running away with the woman who had held the sign.

— Katherine Shaver

VIRGINIA

Officer shoots armed person in Alexandria

An Alexandria police officer shot a person suspected of opening fire near a residential area of the city late Sunday afternoon, the department said.

Police said the alleged shooter was wounded and taken to a hospital in serious condition. The person was not identified.

According to police, shortly after 4 p.m., officers were responding to a “shots fired call” in the 900 block of North Patrick Street when an officer opened fire. Police spokeswoman Crystal Nosal said one officer fired at a person wielding a gun after the person pointed the firearm at the officer and refused to drop it.

No other officers opened fire, she said, and no one else was injured.

Virginia State Police will investigate the shooting, Nosal said.

— Faiz Siddiqui