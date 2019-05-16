A 55-year-old Virginia man died after a crash Wednesday night in Prince William County.

Police identified him as Jingxu Zhou. Officials said he was driving a Toyota Corolla near Sudley Manor Drive and Seymour Road in Manassas when his car was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.

Zhou was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to Prince William County police. The other driver and two passengers, including a 3-year-old boy, in the Silverado suffered minor injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

