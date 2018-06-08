MEDIA STAGING AREA: Lorton Rd/Furnace Rd. Serious crash with multiple injuries. pic.twitter.com/9sh9Qpv7Cb — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 8, 2018

One person died and four others were injured in a crash in Fairfax County on Friday, police said.

At around 12:30 p.m., officers followed a report of the crash to the 10100 block of Furnace Road, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter. It was not known how many vehicles were involved.

The victims were not identified, but were “believed to males in their teens or early 20s,” police said in a tweet and said that speed was considered to be a factor in the crash.

Furnace Road is shut down between Lorton Road and Dairy Road and will remain closed into the evening, police said. Commuters are encouraged to use alternate routes.