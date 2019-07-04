Crime scene tape is stretched around the scene of a shooting in 2017. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A man was fatally shot and a woman was seriously injured in a late-night shooting at a gas station in Stafford County, authorities said.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the 5 Twelve gas station at 1075 Garrisonville Rd.

The man, who had not been identified early Thursday, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the injured woman was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, where she remains in critical condition.

Both had been shot in the upper body and were found unresponsive, said authorities who are investigating the shooting as a “murder and attempted murder.”

No arrests have been made, but police said they are looking for a dark-colored sedan that was seen leaving the parking lot of the gas station at a high speed.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4450.

