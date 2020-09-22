When officers arrived at the scene, they rendered aid to the victims. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim, who was also not identified, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening wounds, police said. The man had stabilized by Tuesday, officials said.
Police said they did not have a motive in the shooting but were searching for two people of interest who were in the area around the time of the gunfire.
Detectives and forensic investigators were at the scene Tuesday and planned to canvass the neighborhood for additional witnesses, police said.