One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 395 in Virginia, authorities said.

Around 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of I-395, just north of I-495, Corinne Geller, a spokeswoman for Virginia State Police, said in a statement.

One person died in the crash, according to Geller. The name of the victim was not released.

The crash remains under investigation, she said, and no further information was immediately available.

Some lanes of southbound I-395 were closed Tuesday afternoon because of the incident.