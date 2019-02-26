A 1-year-old girl was found unharmed in the District on Tuesday after a car was stolen from Prince George’s County while she was in the back seat, authorities said.

At around 3:15 p.m., Prince George’s County police tweeted that detectives were investigating a jump-in car theft in the 5600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Seat Pleasant.

A 1-year-old girl was in the back seat of a 2013 dark gray Chevy Traverse with Maryland license plate 4CM8371 when it was stolen, another tweet said.

The girl was found unharmed in D.C. within minutes, police said, but the suspect is at large and the vehicle is missing.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact police at 301-352-1200.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news