A 10-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her house in Virginia following days of heavy rain, authorities said.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said Lydia Gherghis died after the tree toppled into her home in the 6200 block of Highmeadow Place off U.S. Highway 15 in Warrenton, Va., around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A person called 911 and said “someone may be trapped inside” the home, according to authorities.

The tree had fallen into the bedroom area and trapped the young girl underneath. She was unresponsive, officials said, and was pronounced dead “a short time later.”

Officials said it is not known what caused the tree to collapse, but “due to the recent rainfall and ground saturation all possibilities are being investigated,” officials said in a statement.

In an online page to raise money for Lydia’s funeral expenses, it described her as a “beautiful and kind girl who was the embodiment of the phrase ‘full of life.’” Pictures in a video show her smiling at a beach and playing on a softball team.

“Her smile and laugh were contagious and she always had a twinkle in her eyes,” he added.

The Washington region has seen heavy rainfall in the past weeks that has flooded area roadways and basements, created sinkholes and caused trees to fall. In July, at least two people died, including a woman who died after a tree fell on her Burke, Va., home and a firefighter who battled a blaze at a Clarksville, Md., home struck by lightning.

